Some members of the group work from their homes while others meet at the Fort Walton Beach First Baptist church to sew.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News.

FORT WALTON BEACH — Every night between 4 and 6 p.m., Belva Parrett delivers hand-sewn masks to first responders and health care workers in the community.

Serving in the role of facilitator of Sew Love FWB, Parrett organizes the distribution of these fabric masks.

“There is a drastic need in this area,” said Parrett.

► CORONAVIRUS BY COUNTY/CITY: Statewide 11,111 cases; death toll now 191

Parrett said before the COVID-19 virus began, the group created dresses and shorts made out of pillowcases for third world countries. But two weeks ago, the local chapter changed its focus to address the community’s growing need for masks.

Parrett said a number of individuals have come forward to help in the mask-making efforts.

“It’s bringing the community together,” she said.

► APRIL 4, 2020: Light touch applied in early going with stay-at-home order

Some members of the group work from their homes while others meet at the Fort Walton Beach First Baptist church to sew.

The masks are created by sewing two different colored pieces of fabric together with a piece of elastic. All of the materials are reversible, washable and Centers for Disease Control-compliant.

The group created 231 masks by late March for a wide variety of first responders and healthcare professionals, but Parrett said the group is expanding their efforts to include law enforcement members.

► APRIL 4, 2020: How many people in your ZIP code are victims of the virus? Consult this list

While the group is focusing on the local community, there has been a demand for the masks in Pensacola and Gulf Breeze. Parrett said she also had requests from medical professionals in Texas and Arkansas.

“We’re doing everything we can to get these produced as quickly as we can,” said Parrett. We’re just glad to be a part of hopefully a solution.“

Donations of fabric and elastic are needed. Those interested in donating can call Parrett at 850-259-1547.

!function(e,i,n,s){var t="InfogramEmbeds",d=e.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];if(window[t]&&window[t].initialized)window[t].process&&window[t].process();else if(!e.getElementById(n)){var o=e.createElement("script");o.async=1,o.id=n,o.src="https://e.infogram.com/js/dist/embed-loader-min.js",d.parentNode.insertBefore(o,d)}}(document,0,"infogram-async");