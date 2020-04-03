Trump clubs say it is critical to reach across party lines to and embrace non-Republican voters they say are critical to President Trump’s re-election. They say the Republican Party of Florida’s rules are too restrictive and hamper these efforts.

The six-member board of Indian River County’s only chartered Trump club voted unanimously Saturday to withdraw its membership with the Republican Party of Florida.

The decision is part of a larger movement of Trump clubs statewide that are disassociating themselves from the state GOP over what they say are ineffective, narrow policies counterproductive to the goal of winning President Donald Trump re-election in November.

Since Trump’s election in 2016, many of his fans in Florida have started and joined Trump clubs. In many cases, those clubs “chartered” as official members of the Florida Republican Party.

Like other state GOP chapters, the Trump clubs are mobilizing to support the president’s 2020 campaign. Like the state GOP chapter, the Trump clubs say outreach to non-Republican voters this year is crucial.

In some Florida counties, independents and those with no party affiliation account for more than one-in-four registered voters, according to the Florida Division of Elections. Without them, some Republicans fear that Trump, who in 2016 won Florida by only 113,000 votes, could be in trouble this November.

Where they disagree with the state GOP, the Trump clubs say, is how to reach across party lines to and embrace voters they say are critical to Trump’s re-election: the growing number of independents and Democrats who support Trump.

One area of disagreement is restrictions on who joins their clubs or at appears at club meetings. The Trump clubs say they oppose constraints on pro-Trump, non-Republicans membership and speakers at their gatherings.

“I have spoken to many members in our organization and they all agree that there is a definite need to galvanize our efforts,” said Rosemarie Frigerio of Trump Team Florida Republican Club-Indian River County chapter. “We feel it is important for us to accept, welcome and work together with the different groups.”

The chairman of the Republican Party of Florida said he is surprised that charter groups — those sanctioned by the state party and required to abide by the rules and by-laws of the party — would say the organization is discouraging outreach across party lines.

“I have no idea where they are getting that from,” said chairman Joe Gruters. “You can have as many Democrats and independents show up and attend your meetings as you want. You just cannot be an official member of a Republican Club unless you are a Republican.”

Gruters said the state party itself is actively reaching across party lines, and that doing so is not only allowed, it is encouraged.

“We want all organizations to reach out to Democrats and independents, because that’s what we do on a daily basis,” he said. “It is if you want to have a speaker that’s a Democrat or independent, that’s where you have to get permission.”

But Bill Fetke, former vice chairman of the Escambia County Republican Executive Committee, said that is not always the case.

“Some of them don’t even allow Democrats through the door,” he said of meetings held by GOP charter clubs. “They have a computer right there, checking your voter registration.”

Fetke last spring left his position with the executive committee of the Escambia County GOP to join Trump Team 2020 Florida, an LLC with over 20 affiliate groups statewide.

Founded by activist Annie Marie Delgado, a former Palm Beach Gardens councilwoman, the group is more proactive, enthusiastic and easier to work with than the state Republican Party, Fetke said.

“Trump Team 2020 Florida is actively rallying for Trump,” Fetke said. “We are actually out there in the public doing grassroots events, sign-waving, tabling and holding meetings.”

Billy Cayce, former President of the Citrus County President Trump Republican Club; and Karyn Morton, former Chairman of the Duval County Republican Party, have opted to align with Trump Team 2020 Florida for similar reasons. Both formerly led groups chartered with the state GOP.

“Annie [Delgado] is a powerhouse, and Trump Team 2020 Florida was growing like crazy,” Morton said. “Our members wanted to get away from the limitations that come with being a chartered organization.”

Delgado, who works as a conservative radio talk show host, says she is thrilled with the outpouring of support.

“We started with just a few people, and we’re up to hundreds,” she said. “Our doors are open to independents and Democrats who like Trump and are going to vote for Trump.”

With the exception of supporting Trump’s re-election effort, Delgado said the Republican Party of Florida of today does not espouse the conservative, Christian values she expects from the party. She cites it as one reason members are defecting.

“I don’t even call myself a Republican anymore,” she said. “I am a ’Trumplican.’”

Several Trump Team 2020 Florida affiliate group leaders said state party leaders attempted to dissuade them from working with Delgado — “warnings,” they said, that only pushed them closer to Delgado.

“I was told to have no contact with Trump Team 2020 Florida.” Fetke said. “But they’ve never said why since the beginning.”

Gruters, however, said there is no truth to those statements. He said he supports any group working to reach across party lines and get out the vote to win Trump’s re-election.

“We welcome anyone who is trying to get the president re-elected, and we are happy to work with them whether they are affiliated [with RPOF] or not,” said Gruters, a state senator from Sarasota. “I am glad they are going after new voters, and I encourage them to continue to do so.”