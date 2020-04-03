CRESTVIEW — In compliance with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Executive Order 20-91, issued April 1, the city is directing all residents to “limit their movements and personal interactions outside of their home to only those necessary to obtain or provide essential services or conduct essential activities.”

In short, DeSantis has extended the “shelter at home” order currently in force in southeast Florida counties to the entire state.

The “Safer at Home” provisions of the executive order also states “senior citizens and individuals with a significant underlying medical conditions … shall stay at home and take all measures to limit the risk of exposure to COVID-19.”

Workers in “essential services” are allowed to continue working, though management is asked to adjust workplace practices to limit contact between employees. Restaurants may continue to offer food on a take-out basis, and grocery stores and supermarkets may remain open.

Essential activities defined by the order include:

• Attending religious services conducted in churches, synagogues and houses of worship

• Participating in recreational activities consistent with social distancing guidelines including walking, biking, hiking, fishing, hunting, running or swimming

• Taking care of pets

• Caring for or otherwise assisting a loved one or friend

“This order encourages individuals to work from home” when possible, the order states.

“A social gathering in a public space is not an essential activity,” the executive order states.

The Safer at Home executive order went into effect at 12:01 a.m. April 3.

“These directives are essential to help stop the spread of this unprecedented coronavirus,” said Mayor JB Whitten. “We ask all Crestview residents to comply with the governor’s order so that, together, our community can pull through this difficult time.”

City employees have been directed to comply with the executive order, with those “non-essential” workers sent home on administrative leave and assured of receiving pay at least through April 14. Essential employees, including public safety officers and utility workers, will see their routines adjusted to accommodate social distancing whenever possible.

“We are one community coming together to face this challenge,” Whitten said.