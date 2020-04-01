Etowah County’s first death from COVID-19 has been confirmed.

"It is with a profound sense of sadness that the Gadsden/Etowah County Emergency Management Agency can share that we have lost one of our fellow citizens due to COVID-19," GECEMA Director Deborah Gaither said in a press release Wednesday night. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones, family, friends, caregivers, and health care workers impacted by this loss."

Earlier Wednesday the Alabama Department of Public Health listed one "reported death" in Etowah County. According to the site, "reported death" indicates the person who died tested positive for the virus and that health department and physicians are reviewing medical records to determine whether the novel coronavirus was the cause of the death.

No information was provided about when or where the Etowah County resident died.

There are 10 confirmed cases in Etowah County.

"As has been stated for some time, COVID-19 coronavirus is a public health emergency that must be taken very seriously," Gaither said. "Many of our fellow citizens are taking appropriate actions like social distancing, using good hygiene and minimizing exposure to individuals who may be sick.

"Unfortunately, there is still a large percentage of our citizens who are not taking this clear and present danger seriously," she said. "Many individuals continue to go about their daily activities ignoring the guidelines put in place to minimize everyone’s risk. "This pandemic is not the time to act haphazardly, nor should it be treated lightly.

"The time for action is now. Be adherent, be vigilant, and be prepared. The successful defeat of COVID-19 is based on our positive response, not our negative reaction," Gaither said. "Stay healthy."

According to the ADPH, there have been 17 COVID-19 deaths in the state, while 28 deaths have been or are being investigated, out of 7,774 people tested.

On Tuesday, ADPH began listing numbers for those who "died from illness" and "reported deaths" on its website, in addition to county-by-county confirmed cases,and confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

A death is counted among the "died from illness" number after medical records of the deceased person have been reviewed by a physician and the Infectious Disease and Outbreak staff. When the review is complete, if the death is attributed to COVID-19, the person’s death also will appear in the died from illness numbers.

Deaths were confirmed from the following counties of residence: Chambers – 4; Jackson – 1; Jefferson – 1, with 4 reported deaths; Lauderdale – 1; Lee – 2; Madison – 1; Mobile – 2, with 3 reported deaths; Montgomery – 1; Shelby – 2, with 3 reported deaths; Tallapoosa – 1; Washington – 1. Two reported deaths are under investigation in Marion County and one each in Baldwin, Cullman, Etowah, and Houston counties.

The number of confirmed cases in Etowah increased to 10 and the number of confirmed cases in Marshall County was listed at six, with six cases now in DeKalb and two in Cherokee. No reported or confirmed COVID-19 deaths were listed in these counties.

The state reported 1,084 total cases Wednesday afternoon.

The number of cases, county-by-county as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to the ADPH were:

Autauga – 8; Baldwin – 21; Bibb — 3; Blount – 5; Bullock – 3; Butler – 1; Calhoun – 11; Chambers – 45; Cherokee – 2; Chilton – 13; Choctaw – 4; Clay – 3; Cleburne – 6; Colbert – 4; Coosa – 4; Covington — 3; Crenshaw – 1; Cullman – 9; Dallas – 2; DeKalb – 6; Elmore – 14; Escambia — 1; Etowah – 10; Fayette — 1; Franklin – 3; Greene — 4; Hale – 1; Houston – 9; Jackson – 8; Jefferson – 299; Lamar – 1; Lauderdale – 12; Lawrence – 3; Lee – 82; Limestone – 23; Lowndes – 1; Macon – 1; Madison – 107; Marengo – 4; Marion – 11; Marshall – 6; Mobile – 56; Monroe — 2; Montgomery – 35; Morgan – 19; Pickens – 4; Pike – 5; Randolph — 5; Russell – 1; St. Clair – 19; Shelby – 89; Sumter — 2; Talladega – 8; Tallapoosa – 14; Tuscaloosa – 30; Walker – 32; Washington – 3; Wilcox – 2; Winston – 2