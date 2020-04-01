This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News or the Panama City News Herald .

Tyndall Air Force Base — A Tyndall Air Force Base member has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

According to a press release, the individual is quarantined and receiving support and medical care in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Force Health Protection and 325th Medical Group guidelines. The announcement comes a day after Naval Support Activity Panama City announced one of its sailors tested positive for the coronavirus.

The press release states that Tyndall declared a public health emergency on March 26 and remains in Health Protection Condition Level C to reflect the threat posed by the virus and the risk of exposure to personnel. Protection measures at the base include practicing social distancing, strict hygiene, no handshaking and sanitizing common use items.

“We continue to work closely with the Florida Department of Health in Bay County to track the ongoing COVID-19 situation,” the press release states. “Leadership will constantly monitor the situation and provide additional information as it becomes available.”

Naval Support Activity Panama City announced on Tuesday that one of its sailors tested positive for COVID-19. The sailor is currently being treated.

No other information on the sailor or Tyndall member has been provided.

The health department has so far reported eight cases of COVID-19 in the county. The latest case was a 57-year-old woman and county resident, which was reported Tuesday evening. The department is conducting contact investigations and working on identifying and notifying individuals who will need to self-monitor for symptoms for a 14-day period.