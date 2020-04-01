Stuck home with all the end-of-year festivities likely to be canceled, a Saint Stephen’s senior has been producing face shields to donate.

At first school was only going to be canceled for a couple of weeks, and it kind of seemed like a novelty.

“Who else can say during my senior year we had a pandemic and had to close school?” said Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Senior Michael Mills, 18. “I thought it was kind of cool.”

But two weeks has stretched into a month, and a slate of senior year traditions look like they will be added to the cancellations — prom, a Busch Gardens field trip, even graduation ceremonies. When Michael heard school would be closed until at least the end of April, and he hadn’t seen his friends for weeks, the novelty was gone and Michael said he was “near tears.”

While schools remained closed, COVID19, the disease caused by the coronavirus only intensified. Personal protective equipment has become a hot commodity, and Michael, stuck at home, did what parents are always telling their kids to do: He did something constructive. He started making face shields.

Using a 3D printer and a design he found online, Michael began making plastic face shields. They are the type typically worn by dentists, and with his current setup he can make one an hour at a cost of roughly 60 cents per mask.

“I’m trying to do it round the clock but I obviously have to sleep,” he said.

G. Steve Huard, the public information officer with the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota, said face shields like Michael was making are most effective when coupled with a face mask, even if it is homemade. The shield keeps the mask from becoming contaminated, and the “layered approach” provides protection.

“If someone is taking care of a sick person in their home, the homemade face shield along with a mask is very effective,” he said.

Michael has made 30 of the shields so far, and he has donated them to people or organizations that have heard about his efforts through Facebook and the Saint Stephen’s network of alumni.

But on Tuesday he was expecting to get a new 3D printer that could crank out eight masks without needing a fresh setup, making it possible for Michael to keep making masks throughout the night.

With production about to ramp up, he is looking into new means of distribution. There is a website that accepts 3D printed masks and donates them to hospitals that he is considering, but he still needs to resolve the details for the best way to get his product into people’s hands.

David Payne, Michael’s engineering and computer science teacher at Saint Stephens, said Michael was learning firsthand one of the challenges of engineering — distribution.

“What he’s finding is the design and creation is only about 20 to 30% of the job,” Payne said.

Area hospitals are accepting donations of even homemade materials, storing them in case of an exponential increase of patients as the virus spreads.

“We will use the medical grade stuff first, but if we have this surge that is really overwhelming and uses up all the supplies we will definitely rely on what we have stored from donations and collections,” said Kim Savage, spokeswoman for Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Michael said he hates the spotlight and isn’t looking for attention. Making the masks is a way for the constant tinkerer to stay busy while trapped at home, waiting for all his senior year activities to be canceled. He enjoys feeling like he is helping out in a small way in the fight against contagion.

“I enjoy it because it is something to keep me busy,” he said. "I haven’t faced the whole ‘I am bored out of my mind’ thing.“

