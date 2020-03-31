The number of confirmed deaths as a result of COVID-19 in Alabama more than doubled when Alabama Department of Public Health information was updated this morning.

The ADPH website lists 13 confirmed deaths in Alabama, with a total of 982 confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, with 7,249 people tested.

At midday Tuesday, the ADPH added another calculation – 23 reported deaths. In press conferences last week, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said while some deaths were confirmed as COVID-19 deaths, additional deaths were under investigation.

Deaths were reported from the following counties of residence: Chambers – 3; Jackson – 1; Lauderdale – 1; Lee – 2; Madison – 1; Mobile – 1; Montgomery – 1; Shelby – 2; Tallapoosa – 1.

The number of confirmed cases in Etowah increased to eight, the number of confirmed cases in Marshall County was listed at six, with four cases in DeKalb and two in Cherokee.

The number of cases, county-by-county as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the ADPH were:

Autauga – 7; Baldwin – 19; Bibb -- 3; Blount – 5; Bullock – 3; Butler – 1; Calhoun – 9; Chambers – 36; Cherokee – 2; Chilton – 11; Choctaw – 3; Clay – 2; Cleburne – 5; Colbert – 4; Coosa – 4; Covington - 2; Crenshaw – 1; Cullman – 8; Dallas – 2; DeKalb – 4; Elmore – 12; Escambia - 1; Etowah – 8; Fayette -- 1; Franklin – 3; Greene - 3; Hale -- 1; Houston – 8; Jackson – 8; Jefferson – 270; Lamar – 1; Lauderdale – 12; Lawrence – 3; Lee – 75; Limestone – 22; Lowndes – 1; Macon – 1; Madison – 99; Marengo – 4; Marion – 9; Marshall – 6; Mobile – 52; Monroe - 1; Montgomery – 29; Morgan – 20; Pickens – 4; Pike – 4; Randolph - 2; Russell – 1; St. Clair – 15; Shelby – 86; Sumter -- 1; Talladega – 7; Tallapoosa – 12; Tuscaloosa – 29; Walker – 32; Washington – 3; Wilcox – 2; Winston - 2