This is the first fatality related to the disease in the county, according to the Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County.

An 87-year-old man living in Okaloosa County has died of coronavirus.

The Department said it was not travel-related.

Officials across the county were notified of the death in an email from Okaloosa County Director of Public Safety Patrick Maddox.

“Okaloosa County has experienced its first COVID-19 related death. Our hearts are collectively heavy for the patient and family, but we must drive forward,” Maddox said in the email.

“Obviously, it’s most unfortunate,” County Commissioner Kelly Windes said Monday about the man’s death. “We offer our condolences to the family.”

He said the commission is doing the best it can to address the coronavirus crisis.

“We have taken some serious steps and we’re going to probably take some more serious steps tomorrow” at the board’s latest emergency meeting, Windes said.

The meeting is set for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the commission chamber at the County Administration Building in Shalimar. The session will be broadcast on the county’s website.

WHAT WE KNOW:

Coronavirus cases

Okaloosa - 35, four more since Sunday

— Destin, 13, three more since Sunday

– Shalimar, 1, one more since Sunday

— Niceville, 10, no change since Sunday

— Fort Walton Beach, 4, one more since Sunday

— Mary Esther, 1, no change since Sunday

— Missing, 1, no change since Saturday night

— Crestview, 3, no change since Sunday

Okaloosa Cases

Age 61 Female, FL resident

Age 78 Female, FL resident

Age 24 Female, FL resident

Age 44 Female, FL resident

Age 59 Female, FL resident

Age 45 Female, FL resident

Age 25 Male, FL resident

Age 47 Female, FL resident

Age 66 Male FL resident

Age 83 Male,FL resident

Age 82 Female, FL resident

Age 47 Male, FL resident

Age 25 Female, FL resident

Age 70 Female, FL resident

Age 39 Male, FL resident

Age 83 Female, FL resident

Age 40 Female, FL resident

Age 54 Male, FL resident

Age 73 Male, FL resident

Age 78 Male, FL resident

Age 26 Female, Non-FL resident

Age 24 Male, Non-FL resident

Age 66 Female, Not diagnosed/isolated in FL 03/04/20

Age 48 Male, FL resident

Age 57 Male, Non-FL resident

Age 87 Male, FL resident

Age 44 Male, FL resident

Age, 49 Male, FL resident 03/29/20

Age, 34 Female, FL resident 03/29/20

Age, 66 Male , FL resident 03/29/20

Age, 79 Female, FL resident 03/30/20