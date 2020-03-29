“We’ve got two crews, so four people total, who were exposed. All of them are registered with the Department of Health and are quarantining at home. The health department is doing all the protocols on them.”
This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News.
Four Okaloosa County Emergency Management Service workers are quarantining at home because they were exposed to the coronavirus, District 1 County Commissioner Graham Fountain confirmed Sunday.
On Saturday night, someone who wished to remain anonymous because of fear of retaliation sent the following email to the Daily News:
“4 Okaloosa County EMS employees (2 Paramedics & 2 EMTs) are in quarantine from COVID-19. County officials refuse to test these employees and have failed to notify patients and other crew members of their exposures. County officials also refuse to notify Fire departments of FF’s (firefighters) who have exposures.”
Fountain, who serves as the County Commission’s liaison to county public safety agencies, talked with county Public Safety Director Patrick Maddox and confirmed four EMS workers were in quarantine.
Fountain thinks they began quarantining on Thursday or Friday.
“We’ve got two crews, so four people total, who were exposed” to the coronavirus, he said. “All of them are registered with the Department of Health and are quarantining at home. The health department is doing all the protocols on them.”
Fountain refuted part of the anonymous email by saying any fire department employees or other public safety members who had worked with the now-quarantined EMS workers have been notified.
According to data reported Sunday morning by the state Department of Health, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Okaloosa and Walton counties remained unchanged from Saturday evening, with 31 and 15 cases, respectively.
State and federal health officials say the United States is just starting to go up to the apex of the curve in terms of positive cases, Fountain said.
“That’s what worries us,” he said. “Between the governor’s executive orders and our orders (to close beaches and take other protective actions), we’re still having people come in here” from outside of Florida.
If anything good has come out of the coronavirus outbreak, it’s the opportunity for families to reconnect, he said.
“For those of us who are people of faith, we can read Scripture. And we can have family meals at home around the dinner table instead of going to separate restaurants,” Fountain said. “I just pray that we’ll turn the curve on this soon and not go to the end of the summer.”
– --
The Florida Department of Health’s March 29 morning update said that 208 more coronavirus cases have been confirmed overnight, bringing the total number in Florida to 4,246 cases. The total death toll from the virus in the state remains at 56, according to FDOH.
– Male cases: 2,214
– Female cases: 1,774
– Hospitalized: 594
_____
Okaloosa - 31, no change since Saturday night
— Destin, 10, no change since Saturday night
— Niceville, 10, no change since Saturday night
— Fort Walton Beach, 3, no change since Saturday night
— Mary Esther, 1, no change since Saturday night
— Missing, 1, no change since Saturday night
— Crestview, 3, no change since Saturday night
Okaloosa Cases
Age 61 Female, FL resident
Age 78 Female, FL resident
Age 24 Female, FL resident
Age 44 Female, FL resident
Age 59 Female, FL resident
Age 45 Female, FL resident
Age 25 Male, FL resident
Age 47 Female, FL resident
Age 66 Male FL resident
Age 83 Male,FL resident
Age 82 Female, FL resident
Age 47 Male, FL resident
Age 25 Female, FL resident
Age 70 Female, FL resident
Age 39 Male, FL resident
Age 83 Female, FL resident
Age 40 Female, FL resident
Age 54 Male, FL resident
Age 73 Male, FL resident
Age 78 Male, FL resident
Age 26 Female, Non-FL resident
Age 24 Male, Non-FL resident
Age 66 Female, Not diagnosed/isolated in FL 03/04/20
Age 48 Male, FL resident
Age 57 Male, Non-FL resident
Age 87 Male, FL resident
Age 44 Male, FL resident
_____
Santa Rosa - 20, four more since Saturday evening report
Navarre, 9, one more than Saturday evening report
Gulf Breeze, 4, two more than Saturday evening report
Milton, 5, one more since Saturday evening report
Pace, 2, same as Saturday evening report
Santa Rosa Cases
Age 71 Male FL resident
Age 48 Male FL resident
Age 17 Male FL resident
Age 2 Male FL resident
Age 73 Male FL resident
Age 60 Female FL resident
Age 74 Male FL resident
Age 76 Male FL resident
Age 81 Female FL resident
Age 21 Female FL resident
Age 0 Male FL resident
Age 54 Male FL resident
Age 67 Male FL resident
Age 67 Female FL resident
Age 34 Female FL resident
Age 21 Female FL resident
Age 53 Male FL resident
Age 30 Female FL resident
Age 38 Male FL resident
Age 22 Female FL resident
_____
Walton - 15, unchanged from Saturday night report
Santa Rosa Beach, Walton 5, no change since Saturday night
Miramar Beach, Walton 1, no change since Saturday night
Freeport, Walton 1, no change since Saturday night
Missing, Walton 2, no change since Saturday night
Walton cases
Age 61 Female, FL resident
Age 49 Female, FL resident
Age 77 Female, Non-FL resident
Age 79 Male, Non-FL resident
Age 78 Male, Non-FL resident
Age 45 Male, Non-FL resident
Age 38 Female, Non-FL resident
Age 72 Male, Non-FL resident
Age 21 Female, Non-FL resident
Age 49 Male, FL resident
Age 20 Female, FL resident
Age 22 Female, FL resident
Age 58 Male, FL resident
Age 58 Female, FL resident
Age 72, Female, FL resident
_____
Bay - 6, one more since Saturday evening report
Lynn Haven, Bay 1, same as Friday evening report
Panama City Beach, 2, no change since Saturday night
Youngstown, 1, one more than Saturday evening report
Southport, 1, one more than Saturday evening report
Bay cases
Age 74 Female, FL resident
Age 55 Male, FL resident
Age 47 Male, Non-FL resident
Age 44 Male, FL resident , Not travel related
Age 68 Male, FL resident
Age 28, Male, FL resident
_____
Washington - 1, unchanged since Saturday evening report
Washington case
Age 53 Male FL resident
_____
Holmes - 0, unchanged since Saturday evening report
_____
Gulf - 0, unchanged since Saturday evening report