CRESTVIEW — Thinking outside the box and remaining flexible in the face of COVID-19 are increasing efficiency for the local construction industry — for contractors, homeowners and the city alike — with the implementation of virtual building inspections.

With at least 24 hours’ notice, a contractor or homeowner can schedule a Crestview building site inspection via Skype or Facetime for various types of construction inspections. This includes HVAC (heat, ventilation or air conditioner) or water heater change-outs; window and door replacements; demolitions; electrical work; water and sewer line replacements; fences, decks, roofs, siding and soffits.

“It’s going to be a real timesaver for us and the contractor,” said Crestview building official Ronnie Raybon.

The advantages are many, said Crestview Community Services Director Barry Henderson, including:

Pre-scheduled inspections at 30-minute intervals, usually starting at 8 a.m.No more waiting for the inspector to arrive or the customer having to take a whole day off from work.Faster inspection time. The average duration of a virtual inspection is 10 minutes, with approval or denial issued immediately.

The added benefit of the inspector, contractor or homeowner not having to be in close proximity during the inspection in this time of COVID-19 is also an advantage, Henderson said.

Once all necessary work has been observed and pictures taken by the inspector (if necessary), the inspector will disconnect, completing the inspection.

Results will be issued immediately. Initial inspections are covered in the cost of the permit when it is issued. All re-inspections will have the same penalties applied as any other re-inspection.

To schedule a virtual inspection, make sure your phone has the FaceTime or Skype app installed, then make an appointment at least 24 hours in advance of the desired inspection time by calling 850-689-1618, extension 254 or 261; or email permits@cityofcrestview.org.

Virtual inspections may be scheduled for Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays, with Mondays or Fridays available with advance approval by the Crestview building official.