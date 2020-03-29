For the last five years Sprague has rotated scenes on her lawn, producing something fresh each week. The hobby started after a neighbor confiscated a toy goose and Sprague began placing it in different places around the yard.

CALLAWAY — Even flamingos and bears are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just take a drive down South Star Avenue and you'll see them on Kathey Sprague's lawn wearing their own custom made personal protective gear and holding a sign reading, "S.O.S. Send TP."

"Someone actually threw toilet paper at it," Sprague chuckled. "That means that they seen it and thought about it, and they went the extra mile by throwing it in the yard."

For the last five years Sprague has rotated scenes on her lawn, producing something fresh each week. The hobby started after a neighbor confiscated a toy goose and Sprague began placing it in different places around the yard.

"People in the neighborhood thought it was alive," she said. "And from then on out, I've started putting things out there."

Even in the days following Hurricane Michael, Sprague's yard displayed humor. When she returned home and found her garage door had landed on top of one of the flamingos, "I thought it had a broken neck," she said. But, it didn't. So she and her daughter Madison mounted it in the yard with a sign that read, "I survived Michael."

"I just hoped someone would get a little something out of it," Sprague said. "I just like to make people smile."

The yard draws a lot of attention, people often honking, waving, and stopping to get a closer look to reflect on the art.

Madison Sprague said the yard has become a local landmark.

"When I give directions, people ask me 'before or after the Crazy Yard Art house,'" she said. "It is a landmark in Callaway."

"She just love making people laugh," Melissa added. "And I love helping her do that."

To view Kathey Sprague's yard art, search for Crazy Yard Art on Facebook, or stop by, 343 S. Star Ave.