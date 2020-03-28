This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News or the Panama City News Herald .

As more people begin to be tested for the coronavirus, more confirmed cases of the virus are being found, Okaloosa County Commissioner Carolyn Ketchel noted Saturday.

“We are blessed to live in a more-rural area, as opposed to epicenters such as New Orleans, Atlanta and New York,” said Ketchel, who represents the District 2 area that includes Shalimar, Okaloosa Island and parts of unincorporated Fort Walton Beach. “We still have to be very vigilant in our hand washing and our social distancing.”

On Sunday morning, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Okaloosa County remained to 31. Santa Rosa County suffered the largest increase with four new cases, while one new case was reported in Bay County.

Ketchel said many people have been asking to have the local beaches opened to just local residents.

But she said the county’s legal council advises the county cannot open the beaches for only some people. Opening them to anyone is not a good idea anyway because it would make it more difficult to contain the virus, Ketchel said.

Ketchel urged people to stay vigilant and shelter in place because “we haven’t even peaked” at the highest point of confirmed cases.

Santa Rosa County had three new cases confirmed on Saturday while Walton County had one new case confirmed.

Walton County commissioners or the county’s spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment Saturday.

The Florida Department of Health’s March 29 morning update said that 208 more coronavirus cases have been confirmed overnight, bringing the total number in Florida to 4,246 cases. The total death toll from the virus in the state remains at 56, according to FDOH.

– Male cases: 2,214

– Female cases: 1,774

– Hospitalized: 594

Okaloosa - 31, no change since Saturday night

— Destin, 10, no change since Saturday night

— Niceville, 10, no change since Saturday night

— Fort Walton Beach, 3, no change since Saturday night

— Mary Esther, 1, no change since Saturday night

— Missing, 1, no change since Saturday night

— Crestview, 3, no change since Saturday night

Okaloosa Cases

Age 61 Female, FL resident

Age 78 Female, FL resident

Age 24 Female, FL resident

Age 44 Female, FL resident

Age 59 Female, FL resident

Age 45 Female, FL resident

Age 25 Male, FL resident

Age 47 Female, FL resident

Age 66 Male FL resident

Age 83 Male,FL resident

Age 82 Female, FL resident

Age 47 Male, FL resident

Age 25 Female, FL resident

Age 70 Female, FL resident

Age 39 Male, FL resident

Age 83 Female, FL resident

Age 40 Female, FL resident

Age 54 Male, FL resident

Age 73 Male, FL resident

Age 78 Male, FL resident

Age 26 Female, Non-FL resident

Age 24 Male, Non-FL resident

Age 66 Female, Not diagnosed/isolated in FL 03/04/20

Age 48 Male, FL resident

Age 57 Male, Non-FL resident

Age 87 Male, FL resident

Age 44 Male, FL resident

Santa Rosa - 20, four more since Saturday evening report

Navarre, 9, one more than Saturday evening report

Gulf Breeze, 4, two more than Saturday evening report

Milton, 5, one more since Saturday evening report

Pace, 2, same as Saturday evening report

Santa Rosa Cases

Age 71 Male FL resident

Age 48 Male FL resident

Age 17 Male FL resident

Age 2 Male FL resident

Age 73 Male FL resident

Age 60 Female FL resident

Age 74 Male FL resident

Age 76 Male FL resident

Age 81 Female FL resident

Age 21 Female FL resident

Age 0 Male FL resident

Age 54 Male FL resident

Age 67 Male FL resident

Age 67 Female FL resident

Age 34 Female FL resident

Age 21 Female FL resident

Age 53 Male FL resident

Age 30 Female FL resident

Age 38 Male FL resident

Age 22 Female FL resident

Walton - 15, unchanged from Saturday night report

Santa Rosa Beach, Walton 5, no change since Saturday night

Miramar Beach, Walton 1, no change since Saturday night

Freeport, Walton 1, no change since Saturday night

Missing, Walton 2, no change since Saturday night

Walton cases

Age 61 Female, FL resident

Age 49 Female, FL resident

Age 77 Female, Non-FL resident

Age 79 Male, Non-FL resident

Age 78 Male, Non-FL resident

Age 45 Male, Non-FL resident

Age 38 Female, Non-FL resident

Age 72 Male, Non-FL resident

Age 21 Female, Non-FL resident

Age 49 Male, FL resident

Age 20 Female, FL resident

Age 22 Female, FL resident

Age 58 Male, FL resident

Age 58 Female, FL resident

Age 72, Female, FL resident

Bay - 6, one more since Saturday evening report

Lynn Haven, Bay 1, same as Friday evening report

Panama City Beach, 2, no change since Saturday night

Youngstown, 1, one more than Saturday evening report

Southport, 1, one more than Saturday evening report

Bay cases

Age 74 Female, FL resident

Age 55 Male, FL resident

Age 47 Male, Non-FL resident

Age 44 Male, FL resident , Not travel related

Age 68 Male, FL resident

Age 28, Male, FL resident

Washington - 1, unchanged since Saturday evening report

Washington case

Age 53 Male FL resident

Holmes - 0, unchanged since Saturday evening report

Gulf - 0, unchanged since Saturday evening report

