As more people begin to be tested for the coronavirus, more confirmed cases of the virus are being found, Okaloosa County Commissioner Carolyn Ketchel noted Saturday.
“We are blessed to live in a more-rural area, as opposed to epicenters such as New Orleans, Atlanta and New York,” said Ketchel, who represents the District 2 area that includes Shalimar, Okaloosa Island and parts of unincorporated Fort Walton Beach. “We still have to be very vigilant in our hand washing and our social distancing.”
On Sunday morning, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Okaloosa County remained to 31. Santa Rosa County suffered the largest increase with four new cases, while one new case was reported in Bay County.
Ketchel said many people have been asking to have the local beaches opened to just local residents.
But she said the county’s legal council advises the county cannot open the beaches for only some people. Opening them to anyone is not a good idea anyway because it would make it more difficult to contain the virus, Ketchel said.
Ketchel urged people to stay vigilant and shelter in place because “we haven’t even peaked” at the highest point of confirmed cases.
Santa Rosa County had three new cases confirmed on Saturday while Walton County had one new case confirmed.
Walton County commissioners or the county’s spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment Saturday.
The Florida Department of Health’s March 29 morning update said that 208 more coronavirus cases have been confirmed overnight, bringing the total number in Florida to 4,246 cases. The total death toll from the virus in the state remains at 56, according to FDOH.
– Male cases: 2,214
– Female cases: 1,774
– Hospitalized: 594
Okaloosa - 31, no change since Saturday night
— Destin, 10, no change since Saturday night
— Niceville, 10, no change since Saturday night
— Fort Walton Beach, 3, no change since Saturday night
— Mary Esther, 1, no change since Saturday night
— Missing, 1, no change since Saturday night
— Crestview, 3, no change since Saturday night
Okaloosa Cases
Age 61 Female, FL resident
Age 78 Female, FL resident
Age 24 Female, FL resident
Age 44 Female, FL resident
Age 59 Female, FL resident
Age 45 Female, FL resident
Age 25 Male, FL resident
Age 47 Female, FL resident
Age 66 Male FL resident
Age 83 Male,FL resident
Age 82 Female, FL resident
Age 47 Male, FL resident
Age 25 Female, FL resident
Age 70 Female, FL resident
Age 39 Male, FL resident
Age 83 Female, FL resident
Age 40 Female, FL resident
Age 54 Male, FL resident
Age 73 Male, FL resident
Age 78 Male, FL resident
Age 26 Female, Non-FL resident
Age 24 Male, Non-FL resident
Age 66 Female, Not diagnosed/isolated in FL 03/04/20
Age 48 Male, FL resident
Age 57 Male, Non-FL resident
Age 87 Male, FL resident
Age 44 Male, FL resident
Santa Rosa - 20, four more since Saturday evening report
Navarre, 9, one more than Saturday evening report
Gulf Breeze, 4, two more than Saturday evening report
Milton, 5, one more since Saturday evening report
Pace, 2, same as Saturday evening report
Santa Rosa Cases
Age 71 Male FL resident
Age 48 Male FL resident
Age 17 Male FL resident
Age 2 Male FL resident
Age 73 Male FL resident
Age 60 Female FL resident
Age 74 Male FL resident
Age 76 Male FL resident
Age 81 Female FL resident
Age 21 Female FL resident
Age 0 Male FL resident
Age 54 Male FL resident
Age 67 Male FL resident
Age 67 Female FL resident
Age 34 Female FL resident
Age 21 Female FL resident
Age 53 Male FL resident
Age 30 Female FL resident
Age 38 Male FL resident
Age 22 Female FL resident
Walton - 15, unchanged from Saturday night report
Santa Rosa Beach, Walton 5, no change since Saturday night
Miramar Beach, Walton 1, no change since Saturday night
Freeport, Walton 1, no change since Saturday night
Missing, Walton 2, no change since Saturday night
Walton cases
Age 61 Female, FL resident
Age 49 Female, FL resident
Age 77 Female, Non-FL resident
Age 79 Male, Non-FL resident
Age 78 Male, Non-FL resident
Age 45 Male, Non-FL resident
Age 38 Female, Non-FL resident
Age 72 Male, Non-FL resident
Age 21 Female, Non-FL resident
Age 49 Male, FL resident
Age 20 Female, FL resident
Age 22 Female, FL resident
Age 58 Male, FL resident
Age 58 Female, FL resident
Age 72, Female, FL resident
Bay - 6, one more since Saturday evening report
Lynn Haven, Bay 1, same as Friday evening report
Panama City Beach, 2, no change since Saturday night
Youngstown, 1, one more than Saturday evening report
Southport, 1, one more than Saturday evening report
Bay cases
Age 74 Female, FL resident
Age 55 Male, FL resident
Age 47 Male, Non-FL resident
Age 44 Male, FL resident , Not travel related
Age 68 Male, FL resident
Age 28, Male, FL resident
Washington - 1, unchanged since Saturday evening report
Washington case
Age 53 Male FL resident
Holmes - 0, unchanged since Saturday evening report
