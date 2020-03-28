How much will my stimulus check be?

You might have some extra money coming from the U.S. government this spring.

Congress approved a sweeping $2 trillion stimulus package that aims to help people affected the coronavirus pandemic. People who are still working, those who are unemployed, self-employed people, and contractors would all benefit. Businesses also stand to get financial assistance to avoid closing down or laying off employees because of the economic effect of the pandemic.

For individuals, the amount of money you receive is based on your household income and how many children you claim as dependents on your taxes.

Use the calculator below to determine how much you would receive.

Calculate your stimulus check Click here if you do not see calculator below or if results do not display.

How is the amount determined?

Here's how the amount is calculated under the current plan:

Adults receive a lump-sum of $1,200 (or $2,400 for those filing tax returns jointly).

People with little or no tax liability would get at least $600 (or $1,200 for joint returns).

Families receive an addition $500 for each qualifying child claimed as a dependent.

The payment would be progressively reduced for higher-income earners, starting at $75,000, or $150,000 for a joint return.

Individuals earning more than $99,000 wouldn't qualify at all.

Married couples filing jointly are eligible for a $2,400 check if their household income is below $150,000. Similarly, that amount is reduced gradually up to $198,000.

Those filing as a "head of household," typically single parents, will receive the full $1,200 check if they earn up to $112,500 a year, and reduced checks up to $136,500 annually.

The government will use your 2019 tax return if you've filed it. If you did not file yet, your 2018 filing will be used.