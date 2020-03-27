Florida Sen. Rick Scott spoke out Wednesday in opposition to Trump’s proposed bailout, but in a turnabout from 2008, some conservative Republicans support an economic stimulus

A plan to bail out American businesses amid the global coronavirus pandemic is getting support from an unlikely crowd: tea party activists.

“Even though I am for small government, and will always be for small government and a free market, I feel like, right now, we do need a stimulus,” said Pamela Wohlschlegel, member of the Republican Executive Committee of Palm Beach County and a former leader of a Palm Beach County tea party group.

The tea party movement surged to the political forefront during the 2008 financial crisis in opposition to a $700 billion Wall Street bailout for banks and other financial industry titans. Tea party activists were further infuriated by a subsequent $800 billion-plus stimulus bill pushed forward by the Obama administration and the Democratic-led U.S. Congress in early 2009 as well as an automotive aid package later that year.

More than a decade later, another Republican president is pushing a $1 trillion plan to help businesses and millions of Americans left jobless by the coronavirus-forced shutdown of the U.S. economy.

Today, schools have closed or moved online and businesses, from restaurants to stores, are facing failure. Central Florida’s theme parks are closed, cruise ships are docked at ports and South Florida’s alluring beaches are off limits.

The spending level being pushed now by President Trump’s administration would not only dwarf the 2008 handout, but would go on record as the largest bailout in U.S. history.

But this time, tea party activists are not unified in opposition. A number of them support the president’s call — and a U.S. Senate measure being partly drafted by one of their stars — saying it is a markedly different response from the approach to the financial meltdown of a dozen years ago.

“The 2008 bailout bailed out banks and institutions that basically were loaning out money to people who shouldn’t be getting those loans in the first place,” said Juan Fiol, chairman of Miami Trump Volunteers. “The reason people got mad is because they were bailing out banks and large institutions and it really wasn't focused on helping individuals.”

Plans now afoot, they said, would benefit small businesses. In particular, Florida U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, himself a beneficiary of the tea party wave election of 2010, is the architect of a $300 billion proposal to offer federally-guaranteed loans to businesses with fewer than 500 employees to “help them meet payroll and operating obligations” for roughly six weeks.

The macroeconomic arguments today are eerily similar to the signs of financial collapse at the start of the Great Recession. Dire predictions by U.S. Treasury officials of unemployment topping 20 percent in America. Trillions of stock wealth wiped out on the capital markets.

The path taken in the fall of 2008 under President George W. Bush was to pass the Emergency Economic Stabilization Act of 2008. Then in February, Obama signed the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, which spent mightily to create jobs for Americans while also investing in infrastructure and renewable energy.

The frustration over the 2008 bailout package — as well as subsequent allegations of misappropriated funds, back-door loans, bonuses and kickbacks — only fueled the enmity of those who did not support it. And the political discord that followed served to magnify opposing views on economic policies.

“It was brewing way before that, but it did play a part,” said Fiol of the rise of the tea parties amid the growing divide between conservative and moderate Republicans after the 2008 bailout.

Repulsed by the massive spending, fiscal conservatives held rallies across the country in which they tossed tea bags into waterways in Boston Tea Party symbolism. In the midterm elections of 2010, the tea party flexed its political muscle by winning 63 seats to regain control of the U.S. House, plus six U.S. Senate posts, in a stunning sweep Obama called a “shellacking.”

Today the coronavirus economic package — referred to as either a bailout or a stimulus, depending upon on which side of the political fence you fall — is headed to a vote in the Congress early next week.

Rubio’s focus, a spokesman said Friday, has been to focus on small and middle-sized businesses by leading the Senate task force working on that aspect of the legislation. The Miami Republican tweeted that the “trauma” the commercial shutdown “is inflicting on them, their employees & our country is severe.”

“Small/mid size employers don’t have billion $ lines of credit to draw down on. They don’t have a few weeks before they run out of operating cash. They are (often tearfully) laying off workers all over the country by the minute because they have no choice,” Rubio tweeted.

But his Senate counterpart, former governor Rick Scott, himself a tea party hero who won his first term as governor in the 2010 elections, said more needs to be done. Scott this week penned an op-ed for Fox Business in opposition to bailouts for large corporations.

Scott said Friday on a conference call organized by the Business Development Board of Palm Beach County that assistance to companies and employees should include a moratorium on paying mortgages and fees while they are out of work or their businesses are closed down. The owed dollars, he said, could be spread out over the next year. Scott said the state should also earmark the $4 billion in the unemployment insurance fund as "the first line of defense."

He also warned governments against implementing “more mandates” that will create more economic hardship. “We don’t need government to put more mandates on how companies take care of their employees,” he said.

Wohlschlegel said she supports the coronavirus package due to the imminent need for economic stimulus, not for any sort of corporate bailout.

While those two things may sound similar, Wohlschlegel and some other conservatives say the difference is colossal, rendering anachronistic any comparison between Trump’s current proposal and the 2008 bailout.

“[Trump] is not talking about handouts, but loans, because that encourages people to do things the right way with forethought and make fiscally sound decisions, because they know they are going to have to pay it back,” Wohlschlegel said. “I think that’s brilliant. That’s what we get by having a president that knows business.”

Wohlschlegel said that while government bailout of private industry is contrary to the fundamentals of capitalism, the current situation with coronavirus is unprecedented and unpredictable, and, as such, federal action must be taken.

Similar to trickle-down economics, bailing out large corporations and small businesses, even in the form of interest-free loans, will ultimately help employees, who are the everyday people most at risk of financial ruin during this crisis, she said.

They also insist the assistance being proposed today is vastly superior in that its primary focus is on small businesses like restaurants and family-owned retailers. And they also support provisions like the $5.2 billion allotment for drug research and development as well as additional funding for the Veteran’s Administration.

Some point out that while conservative backlash against the 2008 bailout package was swift and fierce, now that Trump is at the helm, his supporters seem to be singing a different tune.

“As someone who was right in the middle of the efforts to aid the economy in 2007 to 2009, it sure would have been nice to have some of these Republicans around then, when Sen. [Harry] Reid and other Democrats tried to save President Bush’s political ass — and the economy as a whole,” Jim Manley, a former top U.S. Senate aide, told The Hill.

Others challenged the notion that the stimulus bill coming out Capitol Hill isn’t a corporate bailout.

A union representing airport contract workers again reiterated on Saturday that the U.S. Senate bill sets aside $58 billion in the form of loans, grants, and tax relief to airlines. Not helped at all by the legislation, a South Florida chapter of the Service Employees International Union said in a statement, are “tens of thousands of hard working wheelchair attendants, baggage handlers, cabin cleaners, security agents and others who service the airlines but are employed by contractors” not getting relief by the measure.

No doubt there are significant differences between the monetary distributions of each plan. But if there is one characteristic both packages share, it may be their ability to divide critics.

“I’m not a supporter of bailouts in any way,” said Alex Berry, former coordinator of the Boca Raton Chapter of the Palm Beach County Tea Party. “I stand sort of agnostic on it.”

Berry, who today is not aligned with any organized political group, says that people are too quick to label those who do, or do not, support government action in trying times.

“People called [the 2008 bailout] socialism, and now Trump’s doing it and there’s a different tone,” he said. “I see why there has been controversy on that, but I think the principle at the core of conservatism has to do with limited constitutional government. Limited, not unlimited.”

Government intervention in times of crisis is nothing new, and neither are the debates that surround it, Berry said.

“The government has been bailing people out since the Great Depression,” he said. “I’m not ideologically for bailouts or against them; it’s just the reality of the society we live in.”

What people need to realize, he said, is that “government funds” are essentially the public’s money anyway, made up of taxes paid by citizens of every political party.

“Whether it's a left boot on your neck or a right boot on your neck, it’s still a boot on your neck,” he said.