Supplies such as exam gloves, sterile gloves, masks and gowns were gathered from the Emergency Medical Technician/ Paramedic, Dental Assisting, Radiography and Nursing Programs and donated to the Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County’s Emergency Support Function – 8.

NICEVILLE – Beginning Monday, March 30, all Northwest Florida State College in-person classes and student support services will move to a virtual platform.

As a result, many of the health science programs are left with a surplus of personal protective equipment, according to a press release from Northwest Florida State College.

“DOH-Okaloosa relies on local partnerships to help us keep Okaloosa County healthy,” said Carrie Ziegler, assistant director of the Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County. “This generous donation from Northwest Florida State College will be distributed to healthcare partners serving our community.”

Coordinating efforts with ESF-8 ensures these supplies will be dispersed to agencies with the greatest need.

“We are all in this together,” said NWFSC President Dr. Devin Stephenson.

For more information regarding Northwest Florida State College’s response to COVID-19/Coronavirus, please visit www.nwfsc.edu/coronavirus.