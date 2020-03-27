Friday

Mar 27, 2020 at 9:09 AM Mar 27, 2020 at 6:26 PM


Below is an alphabetical list of restaurants and how they are feeding their communities during the coronavirus pandemic. If you are a restaurant owner and would like to be on this list, email reneeb@crestviewbulletin.com.


Applebees, 215 Rasberry Road


•Phone: 850-689-0050


•Hours: Mon.-Sun. 11a.m.-8:45 p.m.


•How orders are fulfilled: Takeout/curbside


•How to place an order: By phone


Arby's, 3900 S. Ferdon Blvd.


•Phone: 850-689-8555


•Hours: Mon.-Fri. 10a.m.-10p.m. for inside pickup, Sat. 10a.m.-11p.m. drivethru


•How orders are fulfilled: Drive-thru, takeout


•How to place an order: in person


Arirang Restaurant, 172 Woodruff Ave.


•Phone: 850-398-8903


•Hours: Mon.-Fri. 11a.m.-9p.m. Closed Tues, Sat. 11a.m.-9p.m., Sun 11a.m.-8p.m.


•How orders are fulfilled: Takeout


•How to place an order: By phone


Bamboo Sushi and Hibachi, 2505 S. Ferdon Blvd.


•Phone: 850-689-1391


•Hours: Mon.-Thurs. 11a.m.-9p.m., Fri.-Sat. 11a.m.-10p.m., Sun. 11a.m.-9p.m.


•How orders are fulfilled: Home delivery in its 7-mile radius at www.bamboo-sushi.com, $30 minimum order; curbside order placement and delivery


Burger King, 3210 S. Ferdon Blvd.


•Phone: 850-683-0550


•Hours: Mon.-Sun. 6a.m.-11p.m.


•How orders are fulfilled: Delivery and takeout


•How to place an order: online, in person, Ubereats or BK app


Burger King, 198 W James Lee Blvd., U.S. Highway 90


•Phone: 850-398-5724


•Hours: Mon.-Sun. 6a.m.-11p.m.


•How orders are fulfilled: Delivery and takeout


•How to place an order: online, in person, Ubereats or BK app


Captain D's, 2410 S. Ferdon Blvd.


•Phone: 850-682-5101


•Hours: Mon.-Sun. 10:30a.m.-9p.m.


•How orders are fulfilled: Takeout


•How to place an order: in person


Chick-fil- A, 3000 S. Ferdon Blvd.


•Phone: 850-398-6995


•Hours: Mon.-Sat. 6a.m.-10p.m.


•How orders are fulfilled: Takeout


•How to place an order: Online, in person/curbside


Cracker Barrel, 201 Cracker Barrel Drive


•Phone: 850-682-8804


•Hours: Mon.-Sun. 8a.m.-8p.m.


•How orders are fulfilled: Delivery, takeout


•How to place an order: online, by phone, DoorDash, MyTowntogo, postmates


Crestview’s Coney Island, 107 N. Main St.


•Phone: 850-683-1045


•Hours: 10a.m. - until


•How orders are fulfilled: Window orders, takeout


•How to place an order: Window orders or phone


Desi's, 197 N. Main St.


•Phone: 850-682-7477


•Hours: Mon.-Fri. 11a.m.-1:30p.m.


•How orders are fulfilled: Delivery and takeout


•How to place an order: By phone


Domino's Pizza, 1049 S. Ferdon Blvd.


•Phone: 850-682-5495


•Hours: Mon.-Fri. and Sun. 10:30a.m.-12a.m., Sat. 10:30a.m.-1a.m.


•How orders are fulfilled: Delivery within 5 miles, Takeout


•How to place an order: online, By phone


Emerald Isle Seafood (MARKET ONLY), 1260 S. Ferdon Blvd.


•Phone: 850-683-1418


•Hours: Mon.-Sat. 10a.m.-6p.m.


•How orders are fulfilled: Takeout


•How to place an order: By phone


FireHouse Subs, 2252 S. Ferdon Blvd.


•Phone: 850-689-1500


•Hours: Mon.-Sun. 10:30a.m.-9p.m.


•How orders are fulfilled: Delivery, takeout


•How to place an order: online, by phone, UberEats Door Dash, Post Mates


Gator Cafe, 5747 U.S. Highway 4, Baker


•Phone: 850-537-4949


•Hours: Mon.-Fri. 10a.m.-7:30p.m., Sat. 10a.m.-7:30p.m.


•How orders are fulfilled: Takeout


•How to place an order: By phone


GYRO Zone, 2547 S. Ferdon Blvd.


•Phone: 850-687-2690


•Hours: Tues.-Fri 11a.m.-7p.m., Sat. 11a.m.-7p.m., Sun. 11a.m.-5p.m. Re-opening March 31.


•How orders are fulfilled: Takeout


•How to place an order: By phone


Healthy Coast Meals, 1900 S. Ferdon Blvd., Suite 180


•Phone: 850-496-6872


•Hours: Mon.-Fri. 9:30a.m.-7 p.m., Sat. 9a.m.-3p.m., Sun. noon-5 p.m.


•How orders are fulfilled: Takeout, call and pay ahead for curbside pick up, and online ordering and delivery on Saturdays at www.healthycoastmeals.com.


•How to place an order: By phone, online


Hub City Smokehouse, 168 S. Main St.


•Phone: 850-423-7770


•Hours: Mon.-Sat. 6a.m.-8p.m., Sun. 7a.m.-3p.m.


•How orders are fulfilled: Delivery, takeout


•How to place an order: By phone, mytowntogo.com


Hunan Chinese Restaurant, 3375 S. Ferdon Blvd.


•Phone: 850-682-2223


•Hours: Mon.-Sun 10a.m.-8:30p.m.


•How orders are fulfilled: Delivery ,Takeout


•How to place an order: Online, by phone, DoorDash, PostMates, MyTownToGo


Johnny O'Quigley's, 1025 Industrial Drive


•Phone: 850-306-1012


•Hours: Wed.-Sun. 11a.m.-7p.m.


•How orders are fulfilled: Takeout


•How to place an order: By phone


Kay’s Kurbside Cafe, Main St. Eats food court, 147 Main St.


•Phone: 850-603-0299.


•Hours: Tues.- Fri. 11a.m.-7p.m., Mon. & Sat. 11a.m. to 3p.m.


•How orders are fulfilled; Takeout and and mytown2go.com for delivery.


•How to place an order: By phone


Kentucky Fried Chicken, 511 N. Ferdon Blvd.


•Phone: 850-683-5310


•Hours: Mon-Thurs. 10:30a.m.-9p.m. Fri-Sat. 10:30a.m.-10p.m., Sun. 10:30a.m.-9p.m.


•How orders are fulfilled: Delivery, takeout


•How to place an order: Online, by phone, Grubhub


Lao-Thai Express, Main St. Eats food court, 147 Main St.


•Phone: 850-561-7804


•Hours: Mon.-Thurs. 11a.m.-2:30p.m., 4:30p.m.-7p.m., Fri. 11a.m.-8p.m., Sat. 11a.m.-3p.m.


•How orders are fulfilled: Takeout


•How to place an order: By phone


LaRumba Mexican Restaurant, 100 John King Road


•Phone: 850-683-0208


•Hours: Mon.-Sun. 11a.m.-10p.m.


•How orders are fulfilled: delivery, takeout/curbside


•How to place an order: Online, by phone, Doordash, MyTowntogo


Little Caesar's, 1096 N. Ferdon Blvd.


•Phone: 850-683-8055


•Hours: Mon.-Sun. 10:30a.m.-8p.m.


•How orders are fulfilled: Delivery, takeout


•How to place an order: By phone, doordash, Little Caesar’s app


Little Caesar's, 5353 S. Ferdon Blvd.


•Phone: 850-605-7024


•Hours: Mon.-Sun. 10a.m.-10p.m.


•How orders are fulfilled: Delivery, takeout


•How to place an order: By phone, doordash, Little Caesar’s app


Marcos Pizza, 2100 S. Ferdon Blvd. No. 160


•Phone: 850-270-2300


•Hours: Mon.-Thurs. 11a.m.-10p.m., Fri-Sat. 11a.m.-11p.m., Sun. 12p.m-9p.m.


•How orders are fulfilled: Delivery, takeout


•How to place an order: online, by phone


McAlisters Deli, 2100 S. Ferdon Blvd. Suite 110


•Phone: 850-398-8400


•Hours: Mon.-Sun. 10:30a.m.-9p.m.


•How orders are fulfilled: Delivery, takeout


•How to place an order: online, by phone (option 3), doordash


N 85 Diner / Penny's Place, 6194 Highway 85 N


•Phone: 850-306-3277


•Hours: Mon.-Sat. 11a.m.-7p.m.


•How orders are fulfilled: Takeout


•How to place an order: By phone or text (850-826-0203)


New York's Famous Pizza & Pasta, 2511 S. Ferdon Blvd.


•Phone: 850-398-8820


•Hours: Mon.-Sat. 11a.m.-8:30p.m. Sun. 11:30a.m.-7:30p.m.


•How orders are fulfilled: Delivery, takeout


•How to place an order: Online or by phone, mytowntogo


Panera Bread, 2670 S Ferdon Blvd Suite 102


•Phone: 850-423-7172


•Hours: Mon.—Thurs. 9:30a.m.-8p.m., Sat. 9:30a.m.-8p.m. Fri and Sun. 9a.m.-8p.m.


•How orders are fulfilled: Delivery takeout/curbside


•How to place an order: online, drive-thru


Papa Johns, 1320 N. Ferdon Blvd.


•Phone: 850-683-8888


•Hours: Mon.-Sun. 10a.m.-12a.m.


•How orders are fulfilled: Delivery, takeout


•How to place an order: online, by phone


Pigstickers BBQ, 898 E. James Lee Blvd., U.S. Highway 90


•Phone: 850-826-8805


•Hours: Tues.-Sat. 11a.m.-8p.m.


•How orders are fulfilled: Takeout


•How to place an order: By phone


Pounders, 1338 N. Ferdon Blvd.


•Phone: 850-306-2451


•Hours: Tues.-Thurs. 11a.m.-8p.m., Fri.-Sat. 11a.m.-9p.m.


•How orders are fulfilled: online order only at https://www.poundershawaiiangrill.com/, takeout


•How to place an order: online order only on website


Sonic, 1230 N Ferdon Blvd.


•Phone: 850-682-3311


•Hours: Mon.-Sun. 9a.m.-11p.m.


•How orders are fulfilled: Delivery, takeout


•How to place an order: online only


Susan's Restaurant, 522 U.S. Highway 90, Holt


•Phone: 850-537-3333


•Hours: Mon.-Thurs. 10:30a.m.-7:30p.m., Fri-Sat. 10:30a.m.-8p.m.


•How orders are fulfilled: Takeout


•How to place an order: By phone


Taco Bell, 1224 N. Ferdon Blvd.


•Phone: 850-306-3197


•Hours: Mon.-Sun. 7a.m.-1a.m.


•How orders are fulfilled: Takeout, drive thru


•How to place an order: drive-thru


Taco Bell, 2549 S. Ferdon Blvd.


•Phone: 850-689-6611


•Hours: Mon.-Sun. 7a.m.-1a.m.


•How orders are fulfilled: Takeout, drive thru


•How to place an order: drive-thru


VooDoo BBQ, 2493 S. Ferdon Blvd.


•Phone: 850-600-2271


•Hours: Mon.-Sun. 11a.m.-9p.m.


•How orders are fulfilled: Delivery, takeout/curbside


•How to place an order: online, by phone, Door Dash, My Town, Easy Cater


Wayne's Catfish House, 346 W. James Lee Blvd., U.S. Highway 90


•Phone: 850-398-5266


•Hours: Mon.-Sun. 11a.m.-8p.m.


•How orders are fulfilled: Takeout


•How to place an order: by phone


Wendy’s, 1355 N Ferdon Blvd. and 3705 S. Ferdon Blvd.


•Phone: North location – 850-331-2999, South – 850-689-1224


•Hours: Mon.-Sun 6a.m.-12a.m


•How orders are fulfilled:drive-thru


•How to place an order: drive-thru


Whataburger, 3850 S. Ferdon Blvd.


•Phone: 850-619-2800


•Hours: Mon.-Sun. open all the time 24/7


•How orders are fulfilled: Delivery, takeout


•How to place an order: drivethru, doordash


Wings of Fire, 397 E James Lee Blvd, U.S. Highway 90


•Phone: 850-689-3473


•Hours: Tues.-Sat. 1p.m.-8p.m.,


•How orders are fulfilled: Takeout


•How to place an order: By phone


You Sushi & Hibachi, 450 Main St.


•Phone: 850-306-3986


•Hours: Mon.-Fri. 11a.m.-8:30p.m., Sat. 12p.m.-9p.m.


•How orders are fulfilled: Delivery through mytown2go.com, takeout


•How to place an order: By phone


Zaxby's, 4285 S. Ferdon Blvd.


•Phone: 850-398-8695


•Hours: Mon.-Sat. 10:30a.m.-10p.m., Sun. 10:30a.m.-10p.m.


•How orders are fulfilled: Takeout/curbside


•How to place an order: online, by phone and drive-thru, Doordash