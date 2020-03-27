This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News.



Below is an alphabetical list of restaurants and how they are feeding their communities during the coronavirus pandemic. If you are a restaurant owner and would like to be on this list, email reneeb@crestviewbulletin.com.

Applebees, 215 Rasberry Road

•Phone: 850-689-0050

•Hours: Mon.-Sun. 11a.m.-8:45 p.m.

•How orders are fulfilled: Takeout/curbside

•How to place an order: By phone

Arby's, 3900 S. Ferdon Blvd.

•Phone: 850-689-8555

•Hours: Mon.-Fri. 10a.m.-10p.m. for inside pickup, Sat. 10a.m.-11p.m. drivethru

•How orders are fulfilled: Drive-thru, takeout

•How to place an order: in person

Arirang Restaurant, 172 Woodruff Ave.

•Phone: 850-398-8903

•Hours: Mon.-Fri. 11a.m.-9p.m. Closed Tues, Sat. 11a.m.-9p.m., Sun 11a.m.-8p.m.

•How orders are fulfilled: Takeout

•How to place an order: By phone

Bamboo Sushi and Hibachi, 2505 S. Ferdon Blvd.

•Phone: 850-689-1391

•Hours: Mon.-Thurs. 11a.m.-9p.m., Fri.-Sat. 11a.m.-10p.m., Sun. 11a.m.-9p.m.

•How orders are fulfilled: Home delivery in its 7-mile radius at www.bamboo-sushi.com, $30 minimum order; curbside order placement and delivery

Burger King, 3210 S. Ferdon Blvd.

•Phone: 850-683-0550

•Hours: Mon.-Sun. 6a.m.-11p.m.

•How orders are fulfilled: Delivery and takeout

•How to place an order: online, in person, Ubereats or BK app

Burger King, 198 W James Lee Blvd., U.S. Highway 90

•Phone: 850-398-5724

•Hours: Mon.-Sun. 6a.m.-11p.m.

•How orders are fulfilled: Delivery and takeout

•How to place an order: online, in person, Ubereats or BK app

Captain D's, 2410 S. Ferdon Blvd.

•Phone: 850-682-5101

•Hours: Mon.-Sun. 10:30a.m.-9p.m.

•How orders are fulfilled: Takeout

•How to place an order: in person

Chick-fil- A, 3000 S. Ferdon Blvd.

•Phone: 850-398-6995

•Hours: Mon.-Sat. 6a.m.-10p.m.

•How orders are fulfilled: Takeout

•How to place an order: Online, in person/curbside

Cracker Barrel, 201 Cracker Barrel Drive

•Phone: 850-682-8804

•Hours: Mon.-Sun. 8a.m.-8p.m.

•How orders are fulfilled: Delivery, takeout

•How to place an order: online, by phone, DoorDash, MyTowntogo, postmates

Crestview’s Coney Island, 107 N. Main St.

•Phone: 850-683-1045

•Hours: 10a.m. - until

•How orders are fulfilled: Window orders, takeout

•How to place an order: Window orders or phone

Desi's, 197 N. Main St.

•Phone: 850-682-7477

•Hours: Mon.-Fri. 11a.m.-1:30p.m.

•How orders are fulfilled: Delivery and takeout

•How to place an order: By phone

Domino's Pizza, 1049 S. Ferdon Blvd.

•Phone: 850-682-5495

•Hours: Mon.-Fri. and Sun. 10:30a.m.-12a.m., Sat. 10:30a.m.-1a.m.

•How orders are fulfilled: Delivery within 5 miles, Takeout

•How to place an order: online, By phone

Emerald Isle Seafood (MARKET ONLY), 1260 S. Ferdon Blvd.

•Phone: 850-683-1418

•Hours: Mon.-Sat. 10a.m.-6p.m.

•How orders are fulfilled: Takeout

•How to place an order: By phone

FireHouse Subs, 2252 S. Ferdon Blvd.

•Phone: 850-689-1500

•Hours: Mon.-Sun. 10:30a.m.-9p.m.

•How orders are fulfilled: Delivery, takeout

•How to place an order: online, by phone, UberEats Door Dash, Post Mates

Gator Cafe, 5747 U.S. Highway 4, Baker

•Phone: 850-537-4949

•Hours: Mon.-Fri. 10a.m.-7:30p.m., Sat. 10a.m.-7:30p.m.

•How orders are fulfilled: Takeout

•How to place an order: By phone

GYRO Zone, 2547 S. Ferdon Blvd.

•Phone: 850-687-2690

•Hours: Tues.-Fri 11a.m.-7p.m., Sat. 11a.m.-7p.m., Sun. 11a.m.-5p.m. Re-opening March 31.

•How orders are fulfilled: Takeout

•How to place an order: By phone

Healthy Coast Meals, 1900 S. Ferdon Blvd., Suite 180

•Phone: 850-496-6872

•Hours: Mon.-Fri. 9:30a.m.-7 p.m., Sat. 9a.m.-3p.m., Sun. noon-5 p.m.

•How orders are fulfilled: Takeout, call and pay ahead for curbside pick up, and online ordering and delivery on Saturdays at www.healthycoastmeals.com.

•How to place an order: By phone, online

Hub City Smokehouse, 168 S. Main St.

•Phone: 850-423-7770

•Hours: Mon.-Sat. 6a.m.-8p.m., Sun. 7a.m.-3p.m.

•How orders are fulfilled: Delivery, takeout

•How to place an order: By phone, mytowntogo.com

Hunan Chinese Restaurant, 3375 S. Ferdon Blvd.

•Phone: 850-682-2223

•Hours: Mon.-Sun 10a.m.-8:30p.m.

•How orders are fulfilled: Delivery ,Takeout

•How to place an order: Online, by phone, DoorDash, PostMates, MyTownToGo

Johnny O'Quigley's, 1025 Industrial Drive

•Phone: 850-306-1012

•Hours: Wed.-Sun. 11a.m.-7p.m.

•How orders are fulfilled: Takeout

•How to place an order: By phone

Kay’s Kurbside Cafe, Main St. Eats food court, 147 Main St.

•Phone: 850-603-0299.

•Hours: Tues.- Fri. 11a.m.-7p.m., Mon. & Sat. 11a.m. to 3p.m.

•How orders are fulfilled; Takeout and and mytown2go.com for delivery.

•How to place an order: By phone

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 511 N. Ferdon Blvd.

•Phone: 850-683-5310

•Hours: Mon-Thurs. 10:30a.m.-9p.m. Fri-Sat. 10:30a.m.-10p.m., Sun. 10:30a.m.-9p.m.

•How orders are fulfilled: Delivery, takeout

•How to place an order: Online, by phone, Grubhub

Lao-Thai Express, Main St. Eats food court, 147 Main St.

•Phone: 850-561-7804

•Hours: Mon.-Thurs. 11a.m.-2:30p.m., 4:30p.m.-7p.m., Fri. 11a.m.-8p.m., Sat. 11a.m.-3p.m.

•How orders are fulfilled: Takeout

•How to place an order: By phone

LaRumba Mexican Restaurant, 100 John King Road

•Phone: 850-683-0208

•Hours: Mon.-Sun. 11a.m.-10p.m.

•How orders are fulfilled: delivery, takeout/curbside

•How to place an order: Online, by phone, Doordash, MyTowntogo

Little Caesar's, 1096 N. Ferdon Blvd.

•Phone: 850-683-8055

•Hours: Mon.-Sun. 10:30a.m.-8p.m.

•How orders are fulfilled: Delivery, takeout

•How to place an order: By phone, doordash, Little Caesar’s app

Little Caesar's, 5353 S. Ferdon Blvd.

•Phone: 850-605-7024

•Hours: Mon.-Sun. 10a.m.-10p.m.

•How orders are fulfilled: Delivery, takeout

•How to place an order: By phone, doordash, Little Caesar’s app

Marcos Pizza, 2100 S. Ferdon Blvd. No. 160

•Phone: 850-270-2300

•Hours: Mon.-Thurs. 11a.m.-10p.m., Fri-Sat. 11a.m.-11p.m., Sun. 12p.m-9p.m.

•How orders are fulfilled: Delivery, takeout

•How to place an order: online, by phone

McAlisters Deli, 2100 S. Ferdon Blvd. Suite 110

•Phone: 850-398-8400

•Hours: Mon.-Sun. 10:30a.m.-9p.m.

•How orders are fulfilled: Delivery, takeout

•How to place an order: online, by phone (option 3), doordash

N 85 Diner / Penny's Place, 6194 Highway 85 N

•Phone: 850-306-3277

•Hours: Mon.-Sat. 11a.m.-7p.m.

•How orders are fulfilled: Takeout

•How to place an order: By phone or text (850-826-0203)

New York's Famous Pizza & Pasta, 2511 S. Ferdon Blvd.

•Phone: 850-398-8820

•Hours: Mon.-Sat. 11a.m.-8:30p.m. Sun. 11:30a.m.-7:30p.m.

•How orders are fulfilled: Delivery, takeout

•How to place an order: Online or by phone, mytowntogo

Panera Bread, 2670 S Ferdon Blvd Suite 102

•Phone: 850-423-7172

•Hours: Mon.—Thurs. 9:30a.m.-8p.m., Sat. 9:30a.m.-8p.m. Fri and Sun. 9a.m.-8p.m.

•How orders are fulfilled: Delivery takeout/curbside

•How to place an order: online, drive-thru

Papa Johns, 1320 N. Ferdon Blvd.

•Phone: 850-683-8888

•Hours: Mon.-Sun. 10a.m.-12a.m.

•How orders are fulfilled: Delivery, takeout

•How to place an order: online, by phone

Pigstickers BBQ, 898 E. James Lee Blvd., U.S. Highway 90

•Phone: 850-826-8805

•Hours: Tues.-Sat. 11a.m.-8p.m.

•How orders are fulfilled: Takeout

•How to place an order: By phone

Pounders, 1338 N. Ferdon Blvd.

•Phone: 850-306-2451

•Hours: Tues.-Thurs. 11a.m.-8p.m., Fri.-Sat. 11a.m.-9p.m.

•How orders are fulfilled: online order only at https://www.poundershawaiiangrill.com/, takeout

•How to place an order: online order only on website

Sonic, 1230 N Ferdon Blvd.

•Phone: 850-682-3311

•Hours: Mon.-Sun. 9a.m.-11p.m.

•How orders are fulfilled: Delivery, takeout

•How to place an order: online only

Susan's Restaurant, 522 U.S. Highway 90, Holt

•Phone: 850-537-3333

•Hours: Mon.-Thurs. 10:30a.m.-7:30p.m., Fri-Sat. 10:30a.m.-8p.m.

•How orders are fulfilled: Takeout

•How to place an order: By phone

Taco Bell, 1224 N. Ferdon Blvd.

•Phone: 850-306-3197

•Hours: Mon.-Sun. 7a.m.-1a.m.

•How orders are fulfilled: Takeout, drive thru

•How to place an order: drive-thru

Taco Bell, 2549 S. Ferdon Blvd.

•Phone: 850-689-6611

•Hours: Mon.-Sun. 7a.m.-1a.m.

•How orders are fulfilled: Takeout, drive thru

•How to place an order: drive-thru

VooDoo BBQ, 2493 S. Ferdon Blvd.

•Phone: 850-600-2271

•Hours: Mon.-Sun. 11a.m.-9p.m.

•How orders are fulfilled: Delivery, takeout/curbside

•How to place an order: online, by phone, Door Dash, My Town, Easy Cater

Wayne's Catfish House, 346 W. James Lee Blvd., U.S. Highway 90

•Phone: 850-398-5266

•Hours: Mon.-Sun. 11a.m.-8p.m.

•How orders are fulfilled: Takeout

•How to place an order: by phone

Wendy’s, 1355 N Ferdon Blvd. and 3705 S. Ferdon Blvd.

•Phone: North location – 850-331-2999, South – 850-689-1224

•Hours: Mon.-Sun 6a.m.-12a.m

•How orders are fulfilled:drive-thru

•How to place an order: drive-thru

Whataburger, 3850 S. Ferdon Blvd.

•Phone: 850-619-2800

•Hours: Mon.-Sun. open all the time 24/7

•How orders are fulfilled: Delivery, takeout

•How to place an order: drivethru, doordash

Wings of Fire, 397 E James Lee Blvd, U.S. Highway 90

•Phone: 850-689-3473

•Hours: Tues.-Sat. 1p.m.-8p.m.,

•How orders are fulfilled: Takeout

•How to place an order: By phone

You Sushi & Hibachi, 450 Main St.

•Phone: 850-306-3986

•Hours: Mon.-Fri. 11a.m.-8:30p.m., Sat. 12p.m.-9p.m.

•How orders are fulfilled: Delivery through mytown2go.com, takeout

•How to place an order: By phone

Zaxby's, 4285 S. Ferdon Blvd.

•Phone: 850-398-8695

•Hours: Mon.-Sat. 10:30a.m.-10p.m., Sun. 10:30a.m.-10p.m.

•How orders are fulfilled: Takeout/curbside

•How to place an order: online, by phone and drive-thru, Doordash