EGLIN AFB — Some of the area’s more popular recreation options are being curtailed in response to the COVID-19 respiratory illness pandemic.

Air Force Brig. Gen. Scott Cain, installation commander for Eglin Air Force Base, recently closed the installation’s beaches until April 30 in solidarity with beach closures recently instituted by Okaloosa County, Walton County and the City of Destin.

Eglin’s beaches, in line with the other beach closures, will be off-limits until April 30, although the closures could be extended, or rescinded, depending on the developing situation locally with coronavirus. the virus behind COVID-19.

Eglin AFB’s beach closures include Okaloosa Island beaches, pavilions and associated parking areas, along with its White Point Recreation Area and beaches.

Additionally at Eglin, “out of an abundance of caution in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to an announcement from Jackson Guard, the base’s natural resources office, no new camping permits will be issued, although previously issued permits will be honored.

Outside of the closure of the White Point Recreation Area, all other Eglin recreation areas will remain open, according to the Jackson Guard announcement.

Also according to the announcement, the spring turkey season remains open on the Eglin reservation, and there are non-fishing restrictions, except that fishing isn’t allowed from closed beaches.

One other change associated with Eglin’s COVID-19 response is that the Jackson Guard lobby and customer service desk at 107 State Road 85 in Niceville are temporarily closed. Recreational permits can still be purchased online at eglin.isportsman.net.