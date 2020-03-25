This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News or the Panama City News Herald .



PANAMA CITY — Health officials confirmed two new COVID-19 cases in Bay County Tuesday evening, bringing the total up to three patients with the virus.

According to a Tuesday press release from the Department of Health in Bay County, the new patients are a 74-year-old woman and man, both county residents. The report comes after the county had its first reported case of COVID-19 from a Texas man on Saturday.

Additional information about the new cases is set to be released later this morning, the press release states.

The county health department is now conducting its contact investigations and working on identifying and notifying individuals who will need to self-monitor for symptoms for a 14-day period. Contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of disease.

DOH-Bay has been monitoring COVID-19 since January and been in contact with Bay County EMA and medical providers to prepare response activities in the event we were to see cases in Bay.

The symptoms of COVID-19 can mirror illnesses such as influenza. Patients with COVID-19 typically display symptoms such as fever (100.4°F or higher), cough, and/or shortness of breath within 2 to 14 days of exposure to the virus.

Approximately 80% of those affected with COVID-19 report mild to moderate illness and experience a complete recovery. Some experience more severe illness. People who are more vulnerable to the illness include individuals who are over age 65 with underlying health conditions, immunocompromised, ill or have underlying chronic health conditions, such as heart disease or diabetes.

Many cases of COVID-19 can be managed at home by treating symptoms, and this is encouraged. However, for residents who develop worsening symptoms, such as shortness of breath, chest pain, or inability to drink fluids, contact 911 and advise them of your symptoms as you may need treatment at a hospital.