Gary Roberts of Brentwood, Tennessee, was killed in the Monday night crash.

A Brentwood, Tennessee man was killed Monday after a collision with an 18-wheeler.

Gary Roberts, 53, was driving a Land Rover Discovery that was struck by a 2019 International tractor trailer on Interstate 29-50.

Alabama State Troopers were called to the crash site near the 50 mile marker, 10 miles north or Eutaw, at 9:10 p.m.

Roberts was not wearing a seat belt, said ALEA Senior Trooper Reginal King.

The crash remains under investigation.