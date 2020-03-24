This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News.



This is the latest information from the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society:

We would like to thank you for wanting to assist us in this time of need. However at this time, for the safety of our staff, we are locking our main doors.

WE WILL STILL CONDUCT ADOPTIONS, LOST ANIMAL WALK-THROUGHS, DOGGY DATES, AND TEND TO THE NEEDS OF OUR FOSTERS (in a safe and orderly manner). A staff member will guide you through the process.

We have successfully managed to get most of our animals out to foster. All the foster applications that we have we will be keeping. In the event that we get in any puppies/kittens (‘tis the season), we will reach out for assistance in a timely and safe manner for all involved.

At this point, we are asking the public for donations of wet cat and dog food, and any bleach or Lysol products to help us clean behind the animals. The madness has left it to where we can’t find the items we need to properly clean up behind them.

I truly hope that you, your family and friends are safe throughout all this craziness. Again, thank you for choosing to be by our sides as we assist our furbabies. It has meant a great deal to our staff to see the compassion of our community to help them.