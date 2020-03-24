This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News or the Panama City News Herald .



COVID-19 claimed several more lives in Florida on Tuesday, including Tony-winning writer Terrence McNally, as the number of COVID-19 cases kept rising.

The Florida Department of Health reported Tuesday evening that 1,467 people have tested positive for the disease in Florida. The number of deaths from COVID-19 reached 20.

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Northwest Florida:

Escambia County: 13, (Age Range: 22 to 76)

Santa Rosa County: 6 (Age Range: 2 to 73, with one death)

Okaloosa County: 14 (Age Range: 24 to 83)

Walton County: 10 (Age Range: 20 to 79)

Bay County: 1 (Age Range: 47 to 47)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order on Monday requiring anyone arriving on a flight from New York City and New Jersey to self-quarantine for two weeks. The order came as cities in the tourism-dependent state closed down beaches to throngs of spring breakers and more than a week after Disney World, Universal Studios and other major attractions in the state closed their gates to all visitors.