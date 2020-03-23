University of Alabama seniors look at a spring with commencement ceremony.

See other coronavirus coverage here. This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak.

The University of Alabama’s announcement last week that all spring activities, including graduation ceremonies, are canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic left thousands of students disappointed.

Among those disappointed students were four chemical engineering majors who planned to participate in spring commencement exercises: Eric Sahli of Louisville, Kentucky; Elizabeth Hartmann of Leesburg, Virginia; Tristan Lupinski of Michigan; and Alexis Behrle of Limerick, Pennsylvania.

The four students participated in a UA ritual on Thursday, taking photos of themselves in front of the President’s Mansion while they wore their graduation cap.

They, along with thousands of other potential graduates, will not be able to walk across the stage unless something drastic changes in the guidelines for public gatherings. Right now, university has closed the campus completely and will conduct the rest of the scheduled classes online. No campus gatherings of any kind will take place for the rest of the spring semester as the university does its part to help mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Behrle is the first college graduate in her family, and she said missing the graduation ceremony will be difficult.

“I think it is hard. I mean, personally, I’m a first-generation college graduate, so not being able to walk across the stage is pretty heartbreaking, but all my memories over the last four years kind of make up for it,” she said.

Behrle was especially fond of the Crimson Tide’s national championship win over Georgia after the 2017 season. She and her fellow seniors also had good memories of the LSU games the Tide had won during their time on campus. No one mentioned Auburn.

Behrle’s sentiments were echoed in the voices of her friends.

“I was a little crushed because, like we have all said, we worked really hard and made a lot of sacrifices over the last four years,” Sahli said. “We are all chemical engineers, so we’ve all really put a lot of work into our degree. I feel like we all wanted that culmination of getting to walk across the stage. I really hope that they do it at some other time. I would love to just have that encapsulation of the four years of engineering school.”

Sahli will have another chance to walk. He plans to attend graduate school at UA and so will have a second chance at the graduation ceremony. All four students cherished their time at the university whether or not they get to participate in a commencement ceremony. The experience of meeting other students from across the United States has enriched them.

“I’d say most students come from all over the country to this school so you really get a unique perspective from a bunch of students who have a different background,” Lupinski said.

“You get like a lot of different cultures and stuff,” Hartmann said . “You learn about people from all over the country and what their state is like, but I feel like the school spirit is so strong here. More than half of our school is from out of state, but we all have intense school spirit, not just for football, but just in general. We all love our school so much.”

There may be a silver lining to even this dark cloud. Lupinski said the classes had been really tough lately and his hope was that they might slacken just a little as the university transitions to online classes. His classmates laughed, but they do share the hope that a graduation might still happen at some point in the future.

“It was really sad, but hopefully it will be rescheduled. I would love to have the experience of walking across the stage after having worked so hard for four years,” Hartmann said.

