As of 4:30 p.m. on Monday, March 23, the following offices in the Terrebonne Parish courthouse will be CLOSED to the public due to the COVID-19 emergency.

BONDS AND FINES: This office will be CLOSED to the public. Please go to tinyurl.com/tpsofines.

Follow the directions for online payment.

Or you can mail payments to:

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff

Bonds & Fines

PO Drawer 1670

Houma, LA 70361

PROPERTY TAXES: The Sheriff’s property tax office will be CLOSED

to the public. If you owe property tax go to:

https://tinyurl.com/https-tpsotax and follow the directions.

Or you can mail payments to:

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff

Property Taxes

PO Drawer 1670

Houma, LA 70361

We apologize for any inconvenience. This is being done for your safety as well as the safety of our staff during the COVID-19 emergency. Thank you for your understanding. For updated information and helpful links go to www.tpso.net.