A live-streamed video that began circulating Friday — alleging there are COVID-19 positive inmates in the Etowah County Detention Center — is a hoax, according to Sheriff Jonathon Horton.

The video, supposedly recorded by an inmate with a cellphone in the jail, shows at least two inmates standing on the upper tier of the jail with ropes made of cloth round their necks. The inmate recording the video says they are threatening to hang themselves because there are coronavirus-positive inmates in the jail.

Horton said there are no inmates who have tested positive in the jail. He said an inmate was brought in who complained of sniffles or a runny nose. The inmate was sent to medical and screened negative.

The sheriff said people who have been arrested are screened for the coronavirus before they are brought into the jail and screened again in medical.

The inmate narrating the video claims there are three coronavirus positive people in the jail, who were brought in at night and have not been properly quarantined.

The video begins and ends with the inmates standing at the rail on the second tier, while other inmates are walking around the dayroom — several with their mouths and noses covered.

From what’s shown on the video, no one was hurt or had hurt themselves in the incident.

Horton said an investigation is underway to find out how the inmate got a phone. He said the man who made the video is from a northern state (New York, according to his Facebook page), and the video circulated among his family there first.

Horton said he got calls from the Washington Post, from media in Boston and other areas about the video.

Horton said the jail population is down now, "because nobody’s locking anybody up."

The population is about 660 today, the sheriff said. The ICE population, typically 250 to 300 detainees, is now 141.

The detention center/sheriff’s office has barred non-essential people from coming in and out of the facility, and is conducting some court proceedings by teleconference.

Horton said it’s a method that’s been in use for some 72-hour hearings before district court judges. He said some of the municipal courts are reaching out to try to do the same thing.

"It’s nothing we can’t handle," he said.

Horton said the coronavirus has become a ploy for people trying to avoid jail. He said the jail staff has had some people who have been arrested — two just Monday morning — to claim at booking that they’d tested positive for COVID-19.

"When you ask them where they’re from, they say ’Etowah County.’ Then when you say "there aren’t any positive cases in Etowah County," the stories start to change," the sheriff said.