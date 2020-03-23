Being in Paris surrounded by fans could seem like the chance of a lifetime for any music artist.

For Let Us Bray and Big Henri, Alabama brothers and hip-hop artists from Gadsden, all they can think about is getting home.

"We have daughters. We have family throughout Alabama," Bray said. "We have family in Montgomery, Birmingham, Gadsden, Huntsville. We have family all over 'Bama."

"I'd like to tell my daughter that I love her," Big Henri said. "She knows it, but I don't think she knows the severity of what's going on right now, and what could happen if things get bad."

The pair are trapped in the middle of France's lockdown efforts to prevent the coronavirus spread.

"We're kind of just here," Bray said Friday at about 9 p.m. With the time difference, it was after 3 a.m. Saturday in Paris. He used a borrowed phone for a rare FaceTime call with the Montgomery Advertiser.

"It's good to see your face. It's good to see an American," Bray said.

Their contact with home over the last few weeks has been mostly through social media. Bray said internet service in Paris is very limited.

"I haven't been able to talk to family really at all," Bray said.

Big Henri has been taking the situation in stride while the brothers stay isolated in their rented condo, as military and police patrol the streets looking for quarantine violators.

"I'm kind of a homebody anyway," he said.

Pandemic and flights

France is about four times the size of Alabama and has a population of almost 67 million. As of Friday, the nation has 12,612 confirmed cases of the virus since the earliest reports started Jan. 24. Of those cases, 450 have died, according to an official tally from the French government.

Bray had no idea the number had soared so high.

"It got crazy, man, with the coronavirus," said Bray. "It's becoming like Italy right now over here."

In the midst of that, the brothers have tried repeatedly to get a flight home, but say they've had no luck with airlines or the U.S. Embassy.

"There's no emergency flights. There's nothing that the embassy can do to try to get us back home," Bray said.

They believe part of the problem is a 30-day European travel ban put in place March 13 by President Trump, though U.S. citizens are not banned from flying home from Europe.

Bray said they can't find an airline that will cooperate with them. They're not allowed to leave Paris' borders, and would have to fly out of Paris-Charles De Gaulle international airport with Air France.

"Now it's just like, you got there on your own, you get yourself out," Henri said

Language of music

Every night, Bray said Paris residents go out on their balconies to clap and sing.

"To kind of rejoice that nobody overstepped their boundaries with the military," Bray said. "It's showing love to the nurses and the doctors who are trying to work on the situation."

What some of these neighbors have also done is play the song "Numb" from the brothers' new album Bamalon. The album was released during their tour on March 13, just before the restrictions came down.

"They feel sorry for us," Bray said of their neighbors. "They're playing our music throughout the streets of Paris."

The brothers have been in France since the beginning of March. A couple of their tour's shows collaborated with fellow Gadsden hip-hop artist YelaWolf, who was on his own tour and was able to get a flight back from the U.K.

Bray said music is the only real communication he's had with Paris residents. That's because though they've picked up a word here or there, neither brother speaks French.

"We're country boys," Bray said. "We don't speak a lick of it."

No French cuisine

While the brothers wait for a flight, they're staying isolated at the condo with manager Pedro Rodrigues.

"They can't really put us out because of the situation," Henri said of the condo owners. "I guess we'll just be here until they tell us we've got to leave."

Day by day, the trio survives, but their pantry is somewhat bare. Reaction to the pandemic began before they could shop for food. They had to get their U.S. currency exchanged first.

"When we were able to buy food, it was already wiped," Bray said. "Everything was pretty much all pulled off the shelves. ... We have noodles, little soups and tortillas. That was pretty much everything we could find."

Unlike Montgomery so far, Bray said shelves he has seen aren't being restocked.

In the next few days, Bray doesn't believe they'll be allowed to go out of the house at all. When they venture out now, they have to follow strict guidelines.

"You have to have a piece of paper to go anywhere," Bray said.

That paper -- a form that justifies why walkers are out in public for work, grocery shopping, medical care or exercise -- is important. Anyone caught outside without it in areas they're not supposed to be can be fined or arrested.

Faith and fear

The brothers fear the possibility of being stuck in Paris for another month or two, if restrictions tighten further and resources completely run out.

"It could really get out of hand," Bray said.

The brothers don't believe Alabama residents understand the scope of the restrictions that could come to the U.S. to stop the coronavirus spread.

"It's a scary thing because you could be up next to someone who's got it, and they don't look like they've got it," Henri said.

It's part of why they're so anxious to get home, so that they can be here with their daughters when the virus situation escalates.

"You really need to listen, and you need to stay isolated," Bray said of Alabamians.

Big Henri agreed, asking friends and family to stay safe. "Stay in the house and quarantine. Listen to the government and what they're telling you," he said. "Wash your hands and wear a mask. Do the social distance thing that they're saying."

While he's overseas, Bray said he's leaning on faith and feels a higher power bringing humanity together.

"The only way to overcome it is to really stay positive," Bray said.

Henri agrees. "You've just got to live through love," he said.