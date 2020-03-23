Okaloosa County held steady at 14 positive cases of COVID-19 after the latest update from the Florida Department of Health on Monday morning.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News.

FORT WALTON BEACH — Okaloosa County held steady at 14 cases of COVID-19 after the latest update to the Florida Department of Health's COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard on Monday morning.

The total number of cases in Florida went up from 1,007 at the Sunday evening update to 1,171 on Monday morning. Florida added one COVID-19 death overnight, going from 13 to 14, but it wasn't clear where the latest death occurred.

Fort Walton Beach Medical Center had no confirmed COVID-19 positive cases as of Monday morning, according to a text message from FWB Medical Center Director of Public Relations Denise Kendust.

"When that happens, we will be transparent," Kendust wrote. "COVID test results take several days. At this time, there have been no confirmed cases here."

The number of cases in Santa Rosa County stood at three as of Monday morning, while Walton County had five cases.

The FDH updates the dashboard every day at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

!function(e,i,n,s){var t="InfogramEmbeds",d=e.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];if(window[t]&&window[t].initialized)window[t].process&&window[t].process();else if(!e.getElementById(n)){var o=e.createElement("script");o.async=1,o.id=n,o.src="https://e.infogram.com/js/dist/embed-loader-min.js",d.parentNode.insertBefore(o,d)}}(document,0,"infogram-async"); !function(e,i,n,s){var t="InfogramEmbeds",d=e.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];if(window[t]&&window[t].initialized)window[t].process&&window[t].process();else if(!e.getElementById(n)){var o=e.createElement("script");o.async=1,o.id=n,o.src="https://e.infogram.com/js/dist/embed-loader-min.js",d.parentNode.insertBefore(o,d)}}(document,0,"infogram-async"); !function(e,i,n,s){var t="InfogramEmbeds",d=e.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];if(window[t]&&window[t].initialized)window[t].process&&window[t].process();else if(!e.getElementById(n)){var o=e.createElement("script");o.async=1,o.id=n,o.src="https://e.infogram.com/js/dist/embed-loader-min.js",d.parentNode.insertBefore(o,d)}}(document,0,"infogram-async");