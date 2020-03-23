Ohio, Louisiana and Delaware all issued stay-at-home orders Sunday, mirroring actions already taken by California, New York, Illinois, Connecticut and New Jersey.

As cities and states around the nation order residents to stay at home to limit the spread of coronavirus, pressure is building on Gov. Ron DeSantis to consider a similar lockdown.

Florida has been especially hard hit by the coronavirus, with more than 1,000 cases. States with fewer cases already have issued stay-at-home orders.

Ohio, Louisiana and Delaware all issued such orders Sunday, mirroring actions already taken by California, New York, Illinois, Connecticut and New Jersey.

"We are at an absolutely crucial time in this war and what we do now makes all the difference in the world," Ohio’s Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said Sunday in issuing the stay-at-home order.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried - the only statewide elected Democrat - said Friday that DeSantis should order Floridians to stay at home.

“Shutting down one of the nation’s largest states is a decision that will have an economic impact – but it is a decision that will save lives,” Fried said in a news release.

Florida lawmakers raised the issue Sunday during a conference call with the governor’s top staff.

“When are we actually doing a shelter-in-place order?” asked Rep. Ann Eskamani, according to the Miami Herald. “Is that being discussed.”

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz told the lawmakers that DeSantis is watching what other states are doing and “looking at all the different options,” including a stay-at-home order, according to the Herald.

States with stay-at-home orders still allow residents to move around, but generally limit what people can do to exercise, grocery shopping, medical appointments and other essential activities.

DeSantis has lagged behind what other states have done to limit the spread of coronavirus, closing restaurants and gyms across Florida nearly a week after many states took that step.

The governor has not closed other businesses deemed nonessential, something many states already have done. He also has not ordered beaches closed statewide, although a number of Florida cities and counties, including Sarasota and Manatee, have closed their public beaches.

If DeSantis does not issue a statewide order keeping Floridians at home, some communities could move ahead on their own. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor told reporters Saturday that she expects a stay-at-home order in Hillsborough County.

“It will be soon, I would be surprised if it’s not by Monday,” Castor said, according to the Tampa Bay Times. “Time is of the essence.”

