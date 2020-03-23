The Kennedy Space Center is currently operating at "Stage 3" of NASA's Response Framework, which means mandatory telework, limited center access to mission-essential personnel, and limited travel.

Kennedy Space Center's first positive coronavirus case was confirmed Monday, though officials believe circumstances surrounding the exposure likely mean the employee was not on-center when contagious.

Tracy Young, a spokesperson for KSC, said employees were notified Sunday that a KSC team member tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

"This employee was last at the center more than 10 days ago," Young said. "Based on the circumstances and elapsed time since the employee was on site, we believe it was acquired after they had started teleworking and there is no additional risk at the center from this person."

KSC is currently operating at "Stage 3" of NASA's Response Framework, which means mandatory telework, limited center access to mission-essential personnel, and limited travel.

"The protection and care of the Kennedy workforce, their families and the entire Kennedy community remains our top priority during this uncertain time," Young said.

As of Monday morning, Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 tracking system reported more than 350,000 confirmed worldwide cases of the disease and 15,000 deaths. In the U.S., there were 35,000 cases with 473 deaths.

