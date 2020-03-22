Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared the closure of all schools until April 15 due to the threat of coronavirus. However, child care centers remain open amid the impending spread, leaving the privately-funded centers with financial uncertainty.

LYNN HAVEN — Child care centers expected to see a dip in the number of children at sites last week, as parents planned with employers to stay home with their children during spring break. But upcoming weeks will likely not be as predictable.

"Right now, we're not accepting any new temporary students," said Dana Fite, who owns Childworld Learning Center on U.S. Highway 390. "We're trying every little thing to do our part to try to serve our kids."

Alongside the recommendations from Centers for Disease Control restricting the number of individuals that should gather at 10 — with 6 feet of distance — coupled with the possible shortage of availability of cleaning supplies and ability to provide meals, child care centers are facing a challenge in keeping doors open.

Childworld is licensed to have 172 children, but has on average 115 children on the roster. This week, during spring break, 75 children are enrolled.

"They're all anxious to see if we're able to be open next week," Fite said of the children and their families.

If staff has a family member sick at home, it is recommended that they too remain at home. Likewise, if children enrolled in a center are sick, or have someone at home who is sick, they should remain home as well.

A sudden decrease in attendance at the centers would ultimately lead to staff cuts and closures.

"I know how important it is to keep the children healthy so that they can keep the elderly healthy ... yet, a lot of the CDC's recommendations are not reasonable," Fite said. "If they did mandate closure, it would be helpful because it would free up funding."

Fite, who has owned the center for more than a decade, said insurance doesn't cover bacterial or viral outbreaks.

"It's going to be rough; it's going to be rough on everyone," she said, in the case that the restriction continues for too long. "If parents aren't going (to work), parent's aren't paying (for child care), then I can't pay my staff."

"We're just taking it day by day," she said.

At a press conference Wednesday, Gov. DeSantis said closing child care centers has not been a recommendation from the state's leaders.

"I think a lot of parents are trying to make the best of this and I'm just very concerned about trying to make it more difficult for them," he said. "I have not had the public health people come to me and say you need to do this to protect public health."

In the meantime, centers are doing what they can to stay afloat, and keep staff and children safe. Fite said her teachers have done due diligence in discussing hand washing and how germs work. Her staff is dedicated to keeping rooms disinfected and sanitized.

"We're really trying to stay open as long as possible," Fite said.