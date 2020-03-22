During these uncertain times, we want our community to know that Bridgeway Center, Inc. is open and continues to provide our full range of services. We know that in the upcoming days and weeks that it is more important than ever for us to take care of both our physical and mental health needs. Together we will all get through this crisis as we support one another. BCI is dedicated to providing care and assistance to those that need us now and in the future.

Our offices in Fort Walton Beach and Crestview are open during normal business hours Monday through Friday. We are committed to keeping our staff and clients safe and are conducting brief screenings at the entrance of each of our locations. The screening includes questions about experiencing any current illness or signs of respiratory /flu-like symptoms. Clients are also asked if they have recently visited certain states that are experiencing high COVID-19 cases, have traveled internationally, or have been in close contact with someone with confirmed COVID-19. If any of these situations apply, we ask that you return home until it is safe and call us for options to receive care.

Services are provided in-person, through video conferencing, and telephonically. Please call our offices for more information 833-7500 in Fort Walton or 689-7810 in Crestview.