While the coronavirus outbreak has put a crimp in the active social life of Terrebonne and Lafourche, there are still ways to have fun while observing the guidelines for avoiding the illness.

Here are a few ways to beat your cabin fever while avoiding large crowds and without abandoning “social distancing.”

GET OUT IN NATURE

Hammonds Cajun Air Tours, 194 Aviation Road, Houma: 876-0584.Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium, 8124 La. 56, Chauvin: 851-2800.Mandalay National Wildlife Refuge, 3599 Bayou Black Drive: 860-6681.PAC Kayak Rentals, 179 Paw Paw Court, Montegut: 225-244-1547 or 225-573-4085.Pointe-aux-Chenes Wildlife Management Area, 2951 La. 665: 337-373-0032.Wildlife Gardens, 5306 N. Bayou Black Drive, Gibson: 575-3676.

GO HORSEBACK RIDING

Circle P Horse Ranch, 188 Waterplant Road, Schriever: 804-2967.MKL Farms, 4434 Country Drive, Bourg: 594-9544.

JOURNEY INTO THE SWAMP

A Cajun Man's Swamp Tours, 251 Marina Drive, Gibson: 868-4625.Annie Miller's Son's Swamp and Marsh Tours, pickup at 4038 Bayou Black Drive: 868-4758.Atchafalaya Basin Backwater Tours, 240 Fandal St., Gibson: 804-4543.Bayou Black Airboat Swamp Tours, 251 Marina Drive, Gibson: 665-8571.Greenwood Gator Farm and Tours, 125 Gator Court, Gibson: 804-0744.Wetland Tours and Guide Service, pickup at 1868 Dr. Beatrous Road, Theriot: 851-7578.Zam's Swamp Tours, 141 Kraemer Bayou Road: 633-7881.

RELIVE A PIECE OF HISTORY

Ardoyne Plantation, 2678 La. 311, Schriever: 804-2271.E.D. White Historic Site, 2295 St. Mary St., Thibodaux: 447-0915.Laurel Valley Plantation, 595 La. 308, Thibodaux: 446-7456.Southdown Plantation, 1208 Museum Drive, Houma: 851-0154.

SHOP FARMERS' MARKETS

St. Francis Vegetable Garden Market, 26 Rienzi Dr., Thibodaux: Open 3:30-6 p.m. Mondays year-round.Lafourche Central Market, 4484 La. 1, Raceland: 805-0400. Open 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays year-round.Rienzi Market, Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center,726 N. Acadia Rd., Thibodaux: 512-924-0800. Open 3 p.m. to dark Thursdays year-round.South Louisiana Seed Market, 7591 W. Main St., Houma: 872-5916. Open 3-5 p.m. Tuesdays year-round.Thibodaux Main Street Farmers' Market, 310 W. Second St.: 413-2936. Open 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays year-round.

TRY SOMETHING DIFFERENT

Breakin' the Code escape room, 279 Enterprise Drive, Suite 102, Houma: 303-0172.Da Swamp trampoline park, 2764 Coteau Road, Houma: 333-3013.

