There are now 520 reported cases of COVID-19 in Florida, with 10 deaths.

The sixth case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Okaloosa County on Friday morning, bringing the total number of cases in Florida to 520.

Of Okaloosa County's six cases, five are residents and one is a non-resident. There have been 10 COVID-19 deaths in Florida so far.

There is one reported case in Escambia County, one in Walton County and two in Santa Rosa County.

► CORONAVIRUS coverage at nwfdailynews.