First Responders in Okaloosa County need masks to deal with slowing the spread of COVID-19.

NICEVILLE — The Oklaloosa County Emergency Management Services are reaching out the community for support in slowing the spread of COVID-19 in the area.

Okaloosa County EMS has a critical need for masks for First Responders and is asking for local businesses and citizens to donate them. First Responders currently do not have masks from their medical suppliers and, according to a press release from Niceville Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Tricia Brunson, there is no timetable as to when masks will become available again.

The ideal type of mask is the N95 mask, but any donations are appreciated.

Masks can be delivered to the Okaloosa County Public Safety Department/Emergence Operations Center on the campus of Northwest Florida State College. Donations that want to call ahead can call POC Darrell Welborn at 8590-651-7150, or Dr. Lisa Judge at 850-240-0347 or 850-729-1414, and Dr. Judge can arrange for pick-up.

"It is imperative for our Healthcare Professionals to have the tools and equipment they need to stay well and care for others," Brunson wrote in the press release.

Friday morning, the sixth case of COVID-19 was discovered in Okaloosa County, bringing the total number of cases in Florida to 520.

