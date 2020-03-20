The House and Senate unanimously approve a $92.3 billion state budget, that looks certain to be pared back in an economy staggered by the coronavirus.

TALLAHASSEE — In an eerily quiet Capitol, Florida lawmakers reconvened Thursday and approved a $93.2 billion state budget — ending the 2020 legislative session amid rising anxiety about the coronavirus’s devastating impact on the state’s economy.

The budget is the lone bill lawmakers must pass each year. But the 457-page document is certain to undergo vast changes in coming weeks as state revenues plunge in an economy all but stopped by the deadly virus’s spread.

“We don’t know what the future might bring,” House Speaker Jose Oliva, R-Miami, said moments after the House and Senate completed two hours of floor session and debate with unanimous votes on the spending plan for the year beginning July 1.

“At the very least, it’s uncertain. And it is unknowable,” Oliva added.

It was a strange session-end at the Florida Capitol, everyone agreed.

Department of Management Services workers questioned people entering the building about their health, recent travel, and possible risk of being exposed to coronavirus.

House members underwent a brief health screening before entering the chamber and the visitors’ gallery above the chamber was closed to the public.

The Senate gallery, while not shuttered, only had two visitors overlooking the floor. And the fourth-floor rotunda, typically a mosh pit of lobbyists, staff, lawmakers and hangers-on — especially on a session’s final day — was empty.

The House approved the budget on a 104-0 vote; the Senate followed minutes later, 32-0. The tally showed that two dozen lawmakers had been excused from voting, because of concerns about traveling to Tallahassee after being home in their districts.

Lawmakers finished work on all other legislation — except the budget — shortly before midnight Friday.

With tourism, a key driver of Florida’s economy, effectively halted, bars closed, restaurants operating at half capacity and schools shuttered until at least April 15 — keeping many parents home from work — spending and tax collections are certainly cratering across the state.

The budget includes $52 million in emergency state and federal funds for the Florida Department of Health to combat the virus — money made available as soon as Gov. Ron DeSantis signs the budget.

It also contains $3.9 billion in reserves, which could be used to help keep critical state services afloat in the coming year.

DeSantis joined Oliva and Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, shortly after Thursday’s budget vote, in what normally would be a celebration of the accomplishments of the session, which began in January.

Instead, the focus was on stemming the coronavirus outbreak, steadying a staggering economy and on what cuts may be looming to the spending blueprint just voted on.

“We entered this session with unemployment going down, down, down to 2.8% (in January) and now we’re going to be exiting this on the back end of this COVID, looking at a different economic picture,” DeSantis said, referring to COVID-19, the disease caused by this coronavirus.

“I think it’s one we can recover from, don’t get me wrong,” he added. “But that’s going to be an issue that we’ll have to address in future sessions.”

The governor said that he would heavily use his line-item veto authority to slash spending in the budget to free dollars that could be used for recovery and to avoid longer-range commitments to programs and policy.

“I think it’s safe to say that the vetoes are just simply going to be different today than they would’ve been had this budget come out two months ago,” DeSantis said.

The Legislature did hand DeSantis most of his spending priorities, although some were scaled back. The governor said he thought the $500 million teacher pay raise package, aimed at bringing base salaries to $47,500 in Florida, could survive the vetoes.

Similarly, the $625 million for water improvements and Everglades restoration — another DeSantis must-have — also looks to be spared, he said. But almost every other budget provision, at this point, seems potentially at risk of being pared back or eliminated.

Galvano, though, bristled when asked if he thought every item basically had a question mark on it.

“I wouldn’t characterize it like that,” Galvano said, adding it was important to finalize a budget for the year ahead.

But just as DeSantis acknowledged that a heavy volume of vetoes could be coming, Galvano said budget pressure could bring sides together for a new gambling compact with the Seminole Tribe, which potentially could bring hundreds of millions of new dollars into the state treasury.

Although the state’s share of revenue from the compact, which expired in 2015, was maintained until last year, renewal of the agreement has typically fallen apart because of clashes between the state’s pari-mutuel facilities, which compete with Indian casinos.

Looming budget woes, though, may leave legislators less mindful of the concerns of horse and dog tracks.

“That issue remains open and there is a very distinct possibility that we could be coming back and solidifying a deal with the tribe,” Galvano said.