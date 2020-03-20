CRESTVIEW — As an effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the city of Crestview is following Centers for Disease Control social distancing guidelines and has closed all city-administered recreation and cultural facilities until at least April 15.

This includes the cancellation of all public and private events scheduled at these facilities, including the Crestview Community Center and Warriors Hall.

“We want to assure citizens that government is still functioning,” City Manager Tim Bolduc said. “All City Council and Local Planning Agency meetings scheduled through April 15 will take place, and at this time, citizens can attend meetings open to the public, but we are encouraging residents to view the live proceedings on Facebook.”

Residents will be able to provide feedback during the meetings, which will be live-streamed by Crestview Community Television. City staff will monitor the feed and relay comments and questions at the appropriate time, making the meetings fully interactive.

Crestview’s Community Recreation and Enrichment Services department will be contacting individuals and organizations that have events booked at city facilities. Those who have not been contacted by March 18 or have questions pertaining to their booking are asked to contact CRES at 850-682-0789.