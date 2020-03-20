President Trump on Friday said he would be tested for coronavirus after being repeatedly pressed about his interaction with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his entourage at Mar-a-Lago last weekend. On Saturday, he said the test result was negative.

The revelation followed a back-and-forth between the presdient and reporters on Friday in which Trump conecded he would “most likely” be tested for OVID-19 after first saying his doctaors had argued against it..

“Fairly soon,” Trump had said when asked when the test would be performed. “We are working out a schedule.”

Trump made the admission after Brazil’s leader, who he met with at Mar-a-Lago last Saturday, said Friday he had tested negative for the virus at the center of a global pandemic.

President Jair Bolsonaro was tested on the heels of reports on Thursday that his top communications aide tested positive for COVID-19.

Bolsonaro’s admission sparked questions about whether Trump should be tested as well. The president hosted a dinner for his Brazilian counterpart and his entourage at the Southern White House last weekend.

Asked about it on Friday, Trump noted that the test on Bolsonaro came back negative “meaning nothing wrong,” and that he felt fine.

“We have no symptoms whatsoever,” Trump said.

Trump said his decision to agree to a test had nothing to do with the Bolsonaro interaction. “Not for that reason but because I will do it anyway,” the president said.

Trump said he was aware of Bolsonaro’s test, and acknowledged the close contact he had with the Brazilian president and hundreds of others while they were at Mar-a-Lago.

“We did have dinner with him,” Trump said, later adding the meeting went for two hours. “We were sitting next to each other for a long period of time.”

Others who came in contact with Brazilian officials during the visit have taken other actions. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, self-quarantined after attending the dinner at Mar-a-Lago.

Asked about the self-quarantine efforts, Trump said he had been told by his “many” White House physicians not to be tested for the virus.

“I asked them that same question and they said ’You don’t have any symptoms whatsoever,’” he said. “And we don’t want people without symptoms to go and do the test. The test is not insignificant.”

Pressed about having taken a photo with the Bolsonaro aide who tested positive, Trump said the risk of a photograph is minimal at best because the interaction is fleeting.

“I have no idea who he is,” Trump said of the Brazilian official who tested positive. “I take pictures and it lasts for literally seconds ... I take sometimes hundreds of pictures a day. And that night I was taking hundreds of pictures, so I don’t know.”

Told that someone may become infected with the virus even as the result of the briefest interaction, Trump conceded he did not oppose a test and then said one was in the works.

On Thursday, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott also announced he would self-quarantine following what his office said was “potential contact with a Brazilian delegation member who tested positive for Coronavirus.”

Scott’s statement said he met with Bolsonaro on Monday but doubted he had “interacted with the infected person.”

The reports from Brazil mark the second time this week that someone who had reportedly come across an infected person also had interactions with Trump.

On Monday, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz , R-Pensacola, self-quarantined after being told a person who he had contact with at a conservative conference in late February had tested positive. Gaetz was told while he was aboard Air Force One and after he had been in the presidential limousine with Trump during a Central Florida visit.

Gaetz later tweeted that he had tested negative.