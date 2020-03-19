Effective March 30, all classes and student support services will be provided via an online/virtual environment with remote operations expected for the duration of the spring semester.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News or the Panama City News Herald .



NICEVILLE – Northwest Florida State College will be closed to students through Sunday, March 29.

Effective March 30, all classes and student support services will be provided via an online/virtual environment with remote operations expected for the duration of the spring semester. All campus and center locations will be closed to visitors and regular activities. Students and their families should plan to use virtual resources, according to a Thursday afternoon press release from the college.

At the direction of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the College is canceling all student and community events on campus for the remainder of the spring term, which ends May 5.

The Spring Commencement Ceremony, planned for May 2, is canceled. Students meeting graduation requirements will receive their certificates or diplomas by mail a few weeks after the completion of the spring term. All NWF Raider Athletic and Mattie Kelly Arts Center events are canceled until further notice.

This action is taken in the interest of the health and well-being of our students, faculty, staff, and the broader community.

College administration continues to work directly with the Department of Health, the Florida Department of Education, and other appropriate agencies regarding COVID-19/Coronavirus. College administration will continue to monitor this rapidly evolving situation and provide regular updates via www.nwfsc.edu/coronavirus and social media channels.