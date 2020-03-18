NICEVILLE — Crosspoint is suspending its weekend worship services at its physical campuses, as well as all Sunday activities for March 21 and 22.

In addition, all church-related activities (meetings, life groups, ministries Supper-on-Saturday, etc.) are suspended during the week of March 15-22. The Bargain Box will close during this time, too.

Church offices will remain open and staff members will be available during normal office hours.

Although Crosspoint has had no reports of anyone associated with their churches being infected with COVID-19, there have been people infected within the community. Therefore, to help reduce the risk of spreading the virus, and in light of recommendations by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to restrict large gatherings, Crosspoint is taking these precautions.

Online worship services will be provided on Sundays. See those services at 9:30 and 11 a.m. at https://live.crosspoint.church.

Recordings of previous messages are available at crosspoint.church/messages.

Though the on-campus activities will be curtailed, Crosspoint is still active in its other ministries.

Please continue to monitor its website and social media sites for the latest Crosspoint news.

"Crosspoint will continue to be here for our members and its community. We will get through this crisis together with the help of God by offering the healing ministry of Jesus to our community," church officials stated in a media release.