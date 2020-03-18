The closings start at 7 p.m. local time Wednesday and are expected to end March 29, the Indianapolis-based company said in a news release.
Simon Property Group, the largest owner of shopping malls in the nation, is closing all of its malls and retail properties because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The closings start at 7 p.m. local time Wednesday and are expected to end March 29, the Indianapolis-based company said in a news release.
Simon Property Group has 22 mall locations in Florida:
Coconut Point
Coral Square
Cordova Mall
Dadeland Mall
Ellenton Premium Outlets
Florida Keys Outlet Marketplace
Miami International Mall
Orlando International Premium Outlets
Orlando Outlet Marketplace
Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets
Pier Park
Sawgrass Mills
Silver Sands Premium Outlets
St. Augustine Premium Outlets
St. Johns Town Center
Tampa Premium Outlets
The Avenues
The Falls
The Florida Mall
Town Center at Boca Raton
Treasure Coast Square
Tyrone Square
The closings come after several department stores from Macy's, J.C. Penney to Nordstrom and other mall brands including Gap, Victoria's Secret and Sephora, have announced they are also temporarily closing locations.
In a statement, the company said the decision came after "extensive discussions with federal, state and local officials and in recognition of the need to address the spread of COVID-19."
"The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance, and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," president and CEO David Simon said in the release.
The closings include the company's 209 U.S. properties, which include malls and premium outlets.
