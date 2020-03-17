CRESTVIEW—A traffic stop on a driver who nearly ran a stop sign Sunday led to the confiscation of baggies of heroin, methamphetamine, and other narcotics.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office charged Craig Calloway, 41, of Crestview with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug equipment (scales), and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a press release from OCSO.

Calloway was arrested March 15th following a traffic stop on Pine Avenue in Crestview.

The deputy making the initial traffic stop noticed a brown leather gun holster clipped to Calloway’s driver’s side door. A supervisor also spotted ammunition in plain view in the center console.

A search of the car turned up baggies containing heroin, meth, and prescription drugs, as well as a loaded 9 mm handgun.

Calloway has 27 prior felony convictions, including a guilty verdict in August 2019 for possession of a weapon by a felon.