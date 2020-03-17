FLOROSA—An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy said a man confronted him while holding a rifle and shouting obscenities Sunday after he responded to a call of reckless driving and a possible traffic crash.

The deputy spotted a car matching the suspect vehicles’ description parked outside Lakeview Drive in Florosa, according to a press release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The car, a white Chevy pickup, had significant damage to the passenger’s side consistent with a traffic crash involving a tree.

A woman at the home said the vehicle belonged to her husband but he wasn’t home.

Shortly after, Terrence Rudder, 60, approached the front door holding a rifle in a tactical, low ready position and taking a position of cover inside a doorway, the release said.

He was yelling obscenities with slurred speech and refused commands to put down the weapon. He eventually came out without the rifle and was taken into custody.

While in the patrol car, he began hitting the window with his elbow and was removed to prevent damage. He continued to threaten the deputies, telling them he would kill them, the release said.

Rudder is now charged with aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, threatening a public servant, and resisting a law enforcement officer with violence.