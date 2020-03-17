According to the Department of Health's Data and Surveillance Dashboard, which tracks cases across the state, the second confirmed case is also a woman, like the first case, with the same age range between 61-78.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News.



The Florida Department of Health confirmed Tuesday morning that a second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Okaloosa County.

According to the Department of Health's Data and Surveillance Dashboard, which tracks cases across the state, the second confirmed case is also a woman, like the first case, with the same age range between 61-78.

RELATED: CORONAVIRUS NWF - What’s open & what’s not? - A list of closures and what is still open

RELATED: TRACK THE CORONAVIRUS: Interactive map from FDOH with updates and places

The dashboard also indicated that both cases in Okaloosa County are travel-related.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Florida to 192 and five deaths. The interactive dashboard is updated daily and was last updated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Check back to this story for updates throughout the day.