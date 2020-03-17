OKALOOSA COUNTY—A 69-year-old woman was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center Monday in critical condition after a rollover on State Road 85 near the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport.

At around 8 p.m., Marsha Fish, from Fort Walton Beach was struck by a driver, who lost control of his vehicle, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Jeffrey Morehouse, who was driving westbound in a 2020 Audi Q3, struck the rear of Marsha’s 1996 Mazda Miati.

The impact of the collision caused the Mazda to overturn.

Charles Fish, a passenger in the Mazda, was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center with no known injuries. Morehouse, of Kissimmee Florida, also had no injuries.