The Okaloosa County School District will be providing breakfast and lunch for all school age students beginning Wednesday, March 18th and will continue the service through the week of March 23rd, when the state-mandated school closures take effect.

According to Superintendent Marcus Chambers, meals are not regularly provided during spring break across the state, but the District has added feedings next week during spring break due to the uncertainty in our community.

"I want to bring the full extent of our resources to bear to make certain that any school-age student who needs food receives it. During a typical Spring Break, we’re not feeding students, but this Spring Break is anything but typical. We are working on expanding service sites for the week of March 23rd and will put out additional information shortly, but I want parents to be assured now that this service will be provided," Chambers said.

Meal service will be of the "Grab and Go" variety with students required to eat meals off campus. The District is working closely with state officials and is seeking maximum flexibility in this program. Parents will receive updates as needed.

Breakfast and Lunch Serving Information

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18 – FRIDAY, MARCH 20

LOCATION ADDRESS BREAKFAST LUNCH

— Baker School 1369 14th St, Baker, FL 7:30-8:30 a.m. 10:30-11:30 a.m.

— Laurel Hill School 8078 4th St, Laurel Hill, FL 7:30-8:30 a.m. 10:30-11:30 a.m.

— Northwood Elementary 501 4th Ave E, Crestview, FL 7:30-8:30 a.m. 10:30-11:30 a.m.

— Lewis School 281 Mississippi Ave, Valparaiso, FL 7:30-8:30 a.m. 10:30-11:30 a.m.

— Wright Elementary 305 Lang Rd, FWB, FL 7:30-8:30 a.m. 10:30-11:30 a.m.

MONDAY, MARCH 23 – FRIDAY, MARCH 27

Expanded breakfast and lunch meal sites are being established for the week of March 23-27. Parents will be notified in advance of feeding sites for this week through call out and social media.

SCHOOL CLOSURES:

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran "strongly recommended" Friday that school districts extend spring break by an extra week, in a sweeping attempt to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19.

Okaloosa - The Okaloosa County School District issued a statement late Friday afternoon that it would extend spring break. Students will not return to school before March 30.

Santa Rosa - Santa Rosa Schools will close March 23rd through March 27th in response to the COVID-19, virus. Additionally, all extracurricular activities including athletics (practice or play) are canceled for the next two weeks beginning March 14th. Employees should remain in contact with your school or department during the spring break to receive updates. Employees should also plan on reporting to work on March 23rd, however this is subject to change, according to the District.

Walton - the Walton County School District is now closed for students from now until Monday, March 30, 2020. More information will follow including guidance for employees the week of March 23-27, extra-curricular activities, testing, and SPICE, according to the District.

Bay - Bay District Schools will be closed the week of March 16-20 and the following week 23-27 per the DOE, according to the District.

