The Florida Department of Health has confirmed 25 new individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida. All are being cared for and isolated.

One Orange County resident tested positive for COVID-19 while traveling and has died in California.

No new cases have been reported in Northwest Florida.

SCHOOL CLOSURES:

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran "strongly recommended" Friday that school districts extend spring break by an extra week, in a sweeping attempt to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19.

Okaloosa - The Okaloosa County School District issued a statement late Friday afternoon that it would extend spring break. Students will not return to school before March 30.

Santa Rosa - Santa Rosa Schools will close March 23rd through March 27th in response to the COVID-19, virus. Additionally, all extracurricular activities including athletics (practice or play) are canceled for the next two weeks beginning March 14th. Employees should remain in contact with your school or department during the spring break to receive updates. Employees should also plan on reporting to work on March 23rd, however this is subject to change, according to the District.

Walton - the Walton County School District is now closed for students from now until Monday, March 30, 2020. More information will follow including guidance for employees the week of March 23-27, extra-curricular activities, testing, and SPICE, according to the District.

Bay - Bay District Schools will be closed the week of March 16-20 and the following week 23-27 per the DOE, according to the District.

BY THE NUMBERS IN FLORIDA: (As of March 14 1:55 a.m. EST)

Positive Cases of COVID-19

70 – Florida Residents

6 – Florida Residents Diagnosed and Isolated Outside of Florida

7 – Non-Florida Residents

Deaths

3 – Florida Residents

Number of Negative Test Results

478

Number of Pending Test Results

221

Number of People Under Public Health Monitoring

365 – currently being monitored

1413 – people monitored to date

Symptoms of #COVID19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath. They may appear in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure. Learn about symptoms: https://t.co/pZUtWXOa3Y pic.twitter.com/X8btNvaKbk

— Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) March 14, 2020