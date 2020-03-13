Early voting for the primary, as well as Mary Esther’s and Valparaiso’s municipal elections, began March 7. Polls on Tuesday’s election day will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CRESTVIEW — The timing of the spring break season, much more so than fears about the coronavirus, has caused a shakeup in the local force of volunteer poll workers for this year’s presidential primary election.

Early voting for the primary, as well as Mary Esther’s and Valparaiso’s municipal elections, began March 7. Polls on Tuesday’s election day will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Okaloosa County Supervisor of Elections Paul Lux said Friday that he could think of only two or three people who specifically voiced concerns over coronavirus as their reason for not being able to continue to be poll workers for this election.

“I can tell you that the state scheduling this election to coincide with spring break took a huge bite out of our poll workers, because there were people with trips planned, and people who look after grandchildren when the schools are closed and the parents work,” Lux said.

► MARCH 13, 2020: Report: Florida DOE asks all school districts to close

Fortunately, about seven county employees have agreed to help man the polls, he said. In addition, about 15 volunteers from the general public completed last-minute training on Thursday to help work at voting precincts, mostly in Mary Esther and Fort Walton Beach.

“All 42 polling locations will be open” on Tuesday, Lux said. “None of the polling place locations have changed because of the coronavirus.”

Overall, the presidential preference primary election usually draws about 38% to 45% of the vote in Okaloosa County. Because of concerns about the virus, this year’s turnout could be closer to the lower end of that range, Lux said.

He said his staff is taking or trying to take as many of the precautions that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has given for guidance at polling places to protect both voters and poll workers.

Staff is cleaning hard surfaces every hour or so, rubber gloves are available for voters and poll workers, and Lux has requested a shipment of hard-to-come-by sanitizer from the state Emergency Operations Center.

“If the state EOC comes through, we’ll put out sanitizer everywhere” by Tuesday at each polling place, Lux said. “But bring your own, just in case we don’t get more.”