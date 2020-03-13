Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over the coronavirus, the Florida Department of Education has asked all Florida schools to close for two weeks for spring break from March 16 to March 27.

Escambia County and Santa Rosa County school districts have not confirmed they're closing yet. Okaloosa County did release a statement (see below).

Some officials in Walton County confirmed that spring break would be extended by a week and that students would not be returning before March. 30.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office, which staffs the schools with officers, was notified that break would be extended, according to spokeswoman Corey Dobridnia.

Parents also received a robocall.

It was not clear late Friday afternoon whether students would be extended any services during the one-week break that stretched into two, or when teachers and staff members might be required to return to work.

Escambia County Superintendent Malcolm Thomas told the News Journal he was waiting on official word from the state of Florida before making an announcement, which he said he expects in the next hour.

Santa Rosa Superintendent Tim Wyrosdick was not available for comment.

Okaloosa issued the following statement about school cancellations:

Hello, this is a Health and Safety Update from the Okaloosa County School District.

In an abundance of caution, and under the direction of the State of Florida, Okaloosa County Schools will be closed the week of March 16th, which is our Spring Break week, and the Week of March 23rd. TO REPEAT. Okaloosa County Schools will be closed the week of March 16th, which is our Spring Break week, and the Week of March 23rd.

This included cancellation of all activities and events both in and out of county through the next two weeks.

Schools are tentatively scheduled to resume March 30.

We will provide updates through call out and our website on a regular basis.

The Health and Safety of our Students is our TOP Priority.