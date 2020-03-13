“Northwest Florida State College is committed to developing Florida’s talent pipeline for workforce and industry,” said NWFSC President Dr. Devin Stephenson. “The Last Mile College Completion Program provides a pathway for returning students to complete their degree.”

NICEVILLE — In full support of Governor Ron DeSantis’ Last Mile Completion Program announced in October 2019, Northwest Florida State College has begun awarding scholarships to Florida resident students who meet the criteria outlined below:

– Within 12 or fewer credit hours of completing their first associate or baccalaureate degree.

– In good academic standing.

– Attended a regionally accredited post-secondary institution within the past eight years.

“Northwest Florida State College is committed to developing Florida’s talent pipeline for workforce and industry,” said NWFSC President Dr. Devin Stephenson. “The Last Mile College Completion Program provides a pathway for returning students to complete their degree.”

There are approximately 400 students who qualify for the NWFSC program.

Taking full advantage of it is a returning student who was eight credits short of graduating with her Associate in Arts and last attended in Summer 2019; and a student who last attended in Fall 2019 but was one credit shy of being eligible for a Pell grant.

These are just two examples of students who received financial assistance from the NWFSC Foundation via the program. They will successfully graduate in May 2020.

Students are encouraged to contact an NWFSC Navigator to review degree requirements and enroll in courses needed for completion.

Open enrollment begins April 13.

To inquire about the program or to receive general enrollment information, call (850) 502-2895.