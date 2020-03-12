Locally an Okaloosa woman is said to be improving after having contracted the virus.

The number of confirmed cases in Florida is at 26 with the number of deaths remaining at 2. No new cases have been confirmed in the panhandle as of Thursday morning.

Local school districts are monitoring the spread of the virus as most are headed into spring break beginning today through next week. Districts are warning students who travel outside of the country during the break to quarantine themselves for 14 days upon their return.

Congressman Matt Gaetz will emerge from his self-imposed quarantine today. He came in contact with someone with the virus at a CPAC conference late February. He drove to his Okaloosa home and slept in his car in a Walmart parking lot so as not to infect anyone by staying at a hotel.

I've just been informed that my COVID-19 lab result was negative.



In an abundance of caution, I will remain under self-quarantine at the advice of medical professionals through Thursday at 2pm. I continue to feel fine and show no symptoms.

— Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 10, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic triggered a wave of historic measures including a halt on European travel that fueled an outcry from Europe and another steep drop for U.S. stock futures Thursday.

President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 30-day European travel ban drew a sharp rebuttal from the European Union, which lashed out at the “unilateral” decision.

The U.S. death toll was at 38 early Thursday, with more than 1,310 confirmed cases, and all but six states were infected after Arkansas, Mississippi and Wyoming were among the states to report their first encounters.

The only states without reported cases, according to USA TODAY data gathering: Alabama, Alaska, Idaho, Maine and West Virginia.

March Madness will go on, but without fans.The NCAA announced Wednesday that its popular men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will be played without spectators in an attempt to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

The NBA announced Wednesday night it is suspending its season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for coronavirus.

The global death toll jumped to 4,641 early Thursday, according to a Johns Hopkins University data dashboard, pushed especially by rising fatalities in Italy (827) and Iran (354).

The total of confirmed cases was over 126,430, with more than 80,900 in mainland China, where the virus has killed more than 3,100 people. But, on Wednesday, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director told a congressional committee that Europe had emerged now as the new “epicenter.”