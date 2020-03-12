District officials said the information about the possible contact came from "the coordinator of an out-of-state event." The Daily News has learned the employee is a reservist with a military unit.

VALPARAISO — The Okaloosa County School District has confirmed that one of its employees "may have possibly been exposed to a person with COVID-19."

The employee, who sources confirmed was an instructor at Lewis School near the Eglin Air Force Base east gate in Valparaiso, has no symptoms and has agreed to self-quarantine for 14 days, according to the district.

District officials said the information about the possible contact came from "the coordinator of an out-of-state event." The Daily News has learned the employee is a reservist with a military unit.

No confirmation was provided by the School District as to which school the employee involved works for and no answers were immediately provided to questions regarding her role as a reservist.

Upon learning of the possible exposure to coronavirus the School District employee involved contacted a supervisor and the Florida Department of Health was notified, an email from School District spokesman Steve Horton said.

The Department of Health is monitoring the situation, the email said.

"Discussions with the Department of Health and the Department of Education confirmed that a school closing was not warranted," according to the email.